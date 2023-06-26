Outback Steakhouse Is Celebrating National Onion Day With Free Bloomin' Onions

Outback Steakhouse is, as indicated by its name, primarily a steakhouse. So, it's obvious steak would be a key part of its menu, right? While that's true, if you ask a random person on the street what the first thing that comes to mind is when you say "Outback Steakhouse," there's a good chance they'll say, "Bloomin' Onions."

If you don't know what a Bloomin' Onion is, think of a large onion that's peeled and cut to resemble a flower then deep-fried until the thing is crispy and golden-brown like an onion ring. According to Outback Steakhouse's own reports, guests order an incredible 8 million Bloomin' Onions annually! And it would seem this astronomical number is about to get even higher, considering Outback Steakhouse's announcement that it's giving away free Bloomin' Onions as part of National Onion Day.

On June 27, People explains, all customers have to do to get their hands on a free Bloomin' Onion is head to their local Outback Steakhouse and mention National Onion Day to their server when they order their entrée (kids' meals and other deals excluded). Just by mentioning the holiday, customers will receive one colossal deep-fried onion for their table at no charge. However, it's only one per table. So, unless you have a convoluted plan with your friends to split up and grab as many fried onions as possible — we don't recommend this — you'll only be getting one free Bloomin' Onion.