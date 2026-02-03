3 Changes Coming To Jersey Mike's In 2026
Jersey Mike's is perhaps one of the most successful chain sandwich shops in the country. Few fast food businesses of any kind can claim success markers like 300 new stores annually for at least five years running. When combined with two decades of consistent same-store sales growth, it's clear that the country has the appetite to back up Jersey Mike's explosive popularity.
Since the chain clearly has a working formula, don't expect any major changes to its menu or customer service, which seem to be the brand's foundation of success. But with an eye on continued growth, there are still some big changes coming in 2026.
With people spending more and more time online, the company expects to focus on digital sales in the coming 12 months in order to expand its already-strong footprint in this area. And with the money continuing to flow, especially after the completion of a reported $8 billion acquisition by the asset management company Blackstone in 2025, more locations will open up all over the country — as well as overseas, with a massive new deal for 400 stores to open in parts of Europe.
A focus on digital sales
According to CEO Charlie Morrison, digital sales account for roughly 40% of Jersey Mike's total sales, but he's aiming to boost that to 60% by leaning on the brand's digital savvy (via Nation's Restaurant News). Details on exactly how the chain will achieve that goal are murky, but expect a lot more encouragement to order online, especially through the Jersey Mike's app.
Even before these plans were made, not using the store's app was already one of the Jersey Mike's ordering mistakes you wouldn't want to make. Like many chain restaurants, Jersey Mike's has its own app, and it's a great ordering option for any devoted fan.
This app helps users keep track of and redeem reward points, and order ahead of time for either pickup or delivery — potentially a crucial time saver, as this helps customers avoid the minutes spent standing around in the store waiting for their sandwiches. Perhaps best of all, using the app will get you exclusive offers.
Expanding with existing franchisees
After so many years of success, Jersey Mike's is flush with cash to push itself to another level of popularity. The year 2026 will see the beginnings of a significant push to open even more stores, focusing on existing franchisees that have already proven they have what it takes to run successful sandwich shops.
As of this writing, Jersey Mike's has 3,268 locations across the U.S., but the CEO wants to double that footprint to well over 6,000. Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither will the 6,400-strong Jersey Mike's empire, but it's making big moves that way: As of press time, there are 297 pending store openings in 39 states, plus the District of Columbia.
With this torrent of upcoming stores, it's hard to believe that the company was once on the verge of bankruptcy, one of the more surprising facts about Jersey Mike's. Fortunately, it's come a long way from the unsteady, recession-addled years of the early 1990s and is now on much stronger footing for the future.
Opening locations in the British Isles
If you thought this New Jersey-born chain was only expanding in the United States, think again. In January 2026, Jersey Mike's announced a deal with a single franchiser to open 400 new stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. These won't open all at once, of course, but the very first stores are scheduled to open in 2026 and mark the American chain's first foray into the European market.
This comes on the heels of Jersey Mike's very first international expansion, announced in 2024. With plans to open 300 locations by 2034, Jersey Mike's currently has 21 Canadian stores, including 15 in Canada's most populous province, Ontario.
It may seem like a modest start for such lofty goals, and we don't yet know exactly how many U.K. and Ireland stores are set to open this year. But the chain's story so far has been one of diligence and significant success. It likely won't be long until British and Irish customers all over the Isles can enjoy a Club Sub any time, the best performer on our ranked list of Jersey Mike's subs. Maybe the brand will even open a store in the original Jersey.