3 Changes Coming To Jersey Mike's In 2026

Jersey Mike's is perhaps one of the most successful chain sandwich shops in the country. Few fast food businesses of any kind can claim success markers like 300 new stores annually for at least five years running. When combined with two decades of consistent same-store sales growth, it's clear that the country has the appetite to back up Jersey Mike's explosive popularity.

Since the chain clearly has a working formula, don't expect any major changes to its menu or customer service, which seem to be the brand's foundation of success. But with an eye on continued growth, there are still some big changes coming in 2026.

With people spending more and more time online, the company expects to focus on digital sales in the coming 12 months in order to expand its already-strong footprint in this area. And with the money continuing to flow, especially after the completion of a reported $8 billion acquisition by the asset management company Blackstone in 2025, more locations will open up all over the country — as well as overseas, with a massive new deal for 400 stores to open in parts of Europe.