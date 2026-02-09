You Can Watch Martha Stewart 24/7 On This Roku Channel
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Martha Stewart is one smart cookie — this domestic diva built an entire empire out of everyday life! It started with a catering business, which led to her first book, "Entertaining." This success burgeoned into publishing, a cooking show, her own line of homewares, a wine collab with her bestie, Snoop Dogg, and the list goes on. So, it may come as no surprise that the lifestyle guru has her own Roku station that features so much of the sage wisdom that her fanbase can't get enough of.
Roku inked a deal with Stewart in 2022 that brought some of her library content, as well as original features, to the streaming service. At the time of the launch, the icon said in a press release, "I am so excited to bring new and engaging content and beloved episodes created by me and my team from throughout the years to the Roku audience." Viewers get a peek into her kitchen as well as access to her cooking techniques, favorite recipes, housekeeping advice, and gardening tips — and it's free to access anytime, anywhere. If you are among those who believe Stewart's go-to organization kitchen tricks are gospel, this streaming channel may be worth checking out.
What to expect on Martha Stewart's Roku channel
If you didn't know that this option to view Martha Stewart's content existed, don't feel too bad. There is a whole Reddit thread dedicated to the discovery, with many expressing their surprise and enjoyment that you can access so much of her beloved content. One redditor wrote, "After discovering it on Roku in '23 I have come to realize that she had become my surrogate mom when I moved so far away." While another offered, "I just found the entire collection about a week ago and it brings back so many happy memories and going back over them I am finding new things I can bring into modern day!"
In the "Martha Stewart TV" collection, you'll find searchable content touching on all areas of Stewart's expertise. If you are looking for some of Stewart's best gardening tips, check out "Martha Gardens." For hosting tips from the guru to make your next party a smash, binge the 5 seasons of "Martha Cooks." Additionally, Roku features "Martha Bakes," "Martha Stewart's Cooking School," "Martha Holidays," and "Martha Stewart Living Television." This is a true content fest with hours upon hours of worthwhile tips and tricks. Alongside these on-demand categories, Roku has The Martha Stewart Channel, a dedicated linear channel for viewers through its Live TV Guide. Watch it on your laptop, your phone, tablet, or television.