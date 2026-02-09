You Can Watch Martha Stewart 24/7 On This Roku Channel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart is one smart cookie — this domestic diva built an entire empire out of everyday life! It started with a catering business, which led to her first book, "Entertaining." This success burgeoned into publishing, a cooking show, her own line of homewares, a wine collab with her bestie, Snoop Dogg, and the list goes on. So, it may come as no surprise that the lifestyle guru has her own Roku station that features so much of the sage wisdom that her fanbase can't get enough of.

Roku inked a deal with Stewart in 2022 that brought some of her library content, as well as original features, to the streaming service. At the time of the launch, the icon said in a press release, "I am so excited to bring new and engaging content and beloved episodes created by me and my team from throughout the years to the Roku audience." Viewers get a peek into her kitchen as well as access to her cooking techniques, favorite recipes, housekeeping advice, and gardening tips — and it's free to access anytime, anywhere. If you are among those who believe Stewart's go-to organization kitchen tricks are gospel, this streaming channel may be worth checking out.