6 Aldi Frozen Meals You Can Prepare In 5 Minutes
There are plenty of easy dinner ideas for busy weeknights out there — but sometimes, even the simplest recipes are still too much effort for days when you're just too tired, too busy, or too hungry to wait. In these cases, it's a very good idea to have some frozen meals ready to go in your freezer — specifically ones that don't take long to cook.
Luckily, Aldi has a large selection of frozen meals, including some that you can whip together in five minutes or less. These meals are exactly what you need for those super busy, tired nights. With this list, we've compiled some of the best meal options that are quick and easy for you to look out for on your next grocery shopping trip at Aldi. There are a couple of breakfast options to make a busy morning easier, as well as a few meals that will work for a simple lunch or dinner. They may not be restaurant-worthy meals, but they're still tasty and filling and will get the job done for the day.
Bremer Frozen Chicken Pot Pie
Even a quick chicken pot pie recipe is still going to take you about an hour to cook, so when you get a craving for this comfort food, it pays to have this single-serve frozen version on hand. This frozen chicken pot pie from Bremer consists of a flaky, buttery crust filled with chicken, potatoes, peas, and carrots in a gravy. And the best part? All you have to do is pop this pie in the microwave for five minutes, and it's ready to go — just let it sit for a few minutes after it's out of the microwave.
Buy the Bremer chicken pot pie from Aldi for $1.09.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Spicy Salmon Kimbap
Kimbap — which is a Korean dish consisting of seaweed, rice, and fillings such as marinated veggies, ground meat, and fried egg — can make for a filling lunch or small dinner. (And if you're wondering how it differs from sushi, we have a guide on the differences to note between kimbap and sushi).
With that in mind, you just want to buy a package of this spicy salmon kimbap from Fusia Asian Inspirations at Aldi. This kimbap is already fully cooked, so it just needs a few minutes in the microwave: Two minutes on high, then let it sit for three more minutes. One package comes with eight pieces, which is listed as one serving. Serve this with soy sauce for dipping and, perhaps, a side salad, for a more filling meal.
Buy the Fusia Asian Inspirations spicy salmon kimbap at Aldi for $4.79.
Casa Mamita Bean and Cheese Burritos
Sometimes you just want a simple, comforting meal — and a bean and cheese burrito certainly fits that bill. These frozen burritos from Casa Mamita feature a spicy sauce, as well as the beans and cheese, all of which are wrapped in a tasty, fluffy tortilla. You can cook these from frozen or thawed — either way, a burrito will be ready to go in less than three minutes in the microwave. Serve with your favorite salsa, sour cream, or guacamole (we placed Herdez Traditional Spicy Guacamole in the top spot of our ranking of 10 store-bought guac brands, if you need a recommendation).
Buy an eight-count package of the Casa Mamita bean and cheese burritos from Aldi for $4.19.
Breakfast Best Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl
Mornings can be busy too, so it's useful to have a couple of frozen breakfast options available, such as this meat lovers breakfast bowl from Breakfast Best at Aldi. It consists of eggs, sausage, potatoes, bacon, and cheddar cheese. To prepare this meal, all it takes is three minutes in the microwave. Enjoy it as is or drizzle some hot sauce over the top for a kick of heat.
Buy the single-serve Breakfast Best meat lovers breakfast bowl from Aldi for $2.05.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Korean Style Kimbap Beef Bulgogi
If you love kimbap and want another option, there's also this beef bulgogi kimbap available at Aldi. For anyone unfamiliar, you can read our guide on bulgogi (including what kind of meat is used for it and what makes it unique), but essentially, it's grilled marinated meat. Just like the spicy salmon bulgogi, this ready-to-go meal just takes two minutes in the microwave and three extra minutes to sit, and it's all ready to go.
Buy the Fusia Asian Inspirations beef bulgogi kimbap from Aldi for $4.79.
Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches
To end this list, we have one more breakfast option for you: The sausage, egg, and cheese biscuits from Breakfast Best. Sometimes an easy-to-make breakfast sandwich is exactly what we need in the morning — especially one that is as easy to make as this one. All you have to do is pop this sandwich in the microwave for two and a half minutes, then enjoy. For a bit of extra flavor, you could always quickly add something like spicy chipotle aioli or another favorite condiment that you have on hand.
Buy a four-count box of the Breakfast Best sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwiches from Aldi for $4.95.