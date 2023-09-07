What Kind Of Meat Is In Bulgogi And What Makes It Unique?

Bulgogi, also known as "fire meat", is a staple of Korean cuisine. Along with kimchi, it's one of the better-known Korean dishes in the United States, with many Korean restaurants even offering diners the chance to grill this meat themselves at the table. While there are many variations of the dish, bulgogi is typically composed of thinly sliced grilled meat marinated in a rich combination of sauces. It often comes served with a bowl of rice or a lettuce wrap, and yes, you can top it with kimchi as well.

Bulgogi is extremely tender and flavorful. The most common meat used for Bulgogi is flank steak, but ribeye or sirloin are also commonly used. Marinate the beef in soy sauce, ginger, and other spices, grill it, then plate it. (The actual marinade for this dish differs per chef, but soy sauce, sugar, pear, and sesame oil are some commonly used ingredients.)Top your bulgogi with green onion and sesame seeds, and this dish is ready to go.

This Korean barbecued beef has been rising in popularity in the States for some time, but it has been a staple in Korea for a while. Let's dig into its origins.