The Main Differences To Note Between Kimbap And Sushi

Are you a sushi fan? Well, meet its culinary cousin, kimbap. At first glance, kimbap and sushi look quite similar: They're both long rice rolls filled with goodies and cut into bite-sized pieces. However, if you look closer or try a few slices, you'll notice several differences between them — namely flavor, ingredients, and how they're served.

Kimbap (or gimbap) is a traditional Korean dish that translates to seaweed (kim) and rice (bap). The rice is seasoned with sesame oil and salt, so you pick up a hint of sweet sesame in each bite. Typical fillings don't include raw fish, but processed meat, cheese, chopped omelet, beef, fishcake, and imitation crab. Classic veggies used include carrots, cucumbers, cabbage, spinach, and pickled radish. These rice rolls are wrapped in seaweed and sliced, and the final result is a colorful cross-section filled with salty, sweet, and sour flavors.

In contrast, sushi rice is made with vinegar, salt, and sugar, so it has a touch of acidity. In fact, sushi translates to "sour rice," and contrary to popular belief, rice is the star of sushi, not raw fish. But of course, you'll usually find raw fish in your sushi, along with fresh fillings like cucumber or avocado. Rolls are wrapped in seaweed and either topped with additional goodies like roe or sauce, or left plain. Due to the ingredients, sushi is best served fresh, while kimbap makes great takeaway — but the differences don't end there.