The 6 Best Cheese And Cracker Pairings, According To Experts
A plate of cheese and crackers is likely the first thing you think of when you have to entertain on short notice — it's easy to throw together and almost everyone enjoys it. But, for serious foodies and seasoned party hosts, its familiarity can make it feel boring, and that can be a problem. On the one hand, you don't want your guests to think you're phoning it in. On the other, you don't have the time or energy to make anything fancier.
The good news is you don't have to. By mixing up your cheese and cracker pairings strategically, you can turn this standby snack into something surprising and novel. And, you don't need to hunt down rare delicacies such as moose milk cheese or artisanal crackers, though these would be great additions. Instead, you can make memorable bites with unexpected uses of familiar favorites. To share their expert tips for cheese and cracker pairings made to impress are Caroline Elston, co-founder of the charcuterie subscription service Platterful, Lukas Toborek, head chef at the British caterer Poptop Parties, Laurent Quenioux, chef/owner at Bistro LQ, and Crystal Papino, founder & CEO of The Perfect Parcel.
Aged Goat Cheese and Plain Rice Crackers
Snack lovers appreciate rice crackers for their lightness and distinctive crunch, but we mostly crunch them down straight from the box. Maybe it's because of their thinness or typically small size that we tend to think of them more like chips than like regular crackers. And, few of us consider pairing them with cheese. But, according to chef Laurent Quenioux of Bistro LQ, we should.
"Some of my favorite unexpected pairings start with St-Maure — or really any well-aged goat cheese — paired with plain rice crackers," he said. Why does this work? Sainte-Maure is a soft, creamy, goat milk cheese with a distinctively nutty, tangy flavor. Plain rice crackers provide a welcome textural contrast without overwhelming the flavor of the cheese. "The neutrality of the cracker lets the cheese shine beautifully." Quenioux said. This points to a general rule our experts follow — in cheese and cracker pairings, the cheese must be the main character. "Crackers should support, not compete," advised Caroline Elston of Platterful. "If the cracker has more personality than the cheese, something's off."
Brie with Pink Peppercorn Crackers
Balance is key for a successful cheese and cracker pairing — the flavors of the cheese and cracker should complement each other, not compete for attention. "In any pairing, the cracker should support the cheese, not overpower it, creating a balanced, cohesive bite," said Crystal Papino of The Perfect Parcel. "A good rule of thumb is having a good variation of texture, flavor, and even contrast in color for visual display. "
One way to get such a balance, according to Lukas Toborek of Poptop Parties, is to pair strongly flavored crackers with milder cheeses. For instance, he thinks among the best accompaniments for brie cheese are crackers flavored with punchy pink peppercorn. The cheese is still the star player in the combo, but the pungent pink peppercorns, which are tiny dried berries unrelated to black peppercorns, add a dressy look with their vibrant rosy hue and complement the creamy cheese with their fruity, floral aroma.
Comté and Graham Crackers
Graham crackers aren't just for amping up homemade s'mores or cheesecake crusts — they can make an unexpected, but delicious, addition to a cheese board, especially when paired with Alpine cheeses such as Comté or Beaufort. These firm, sliceable cows' milk cheeses boast bold, nutty flavors and pair well with sweet wines such as Muscat, Riesling, and Gewürztraminer, as well as with cider. Their flavor profiles also make them good partners for slightly sweet accompaniments, such as graham crackers. "The gentle sweetness [of the crackers] complements their nutty depth," Laurent Quenioux of Bistro LQ explained.
Quenioux added that the sophisticated flavor and firm texture of Alpine cheeses, such as Beaufort, also makes them the perfect choices when hosting formal cocktail parties. "They're easy to handle, clean to eat, and ideal for guests who are standing, chatting, and holding a glass," he said. "Two fingers and you're good to go." And, while few party hosts think to offer graham crackers to guests at a black-tie cocktail party, consider this your opportunity to treat everyone to something deliciously different and memorable at your next dressy event.
Marinated Goat Cheese and Corn Biscuits
Punchy, herby marinades can make tangy goat cheeses even more flavorful. But, they need a cracker sturdy enough to handle their wet texture, yet mild enough in flavor to let the cheese and its flavorings shine. For this, Crystal Papino at The Perfect Parcel likes corn biscuits. "[You] need a cracker that's sturdy yet doesn't compete for attention with the [cheese]," Papino said. "The corn biscuit is neutral enough to pair surprisingly well with the chèvre."
When serving multiple types of cheese and crackers, Papino likes arrangements that are not only fun and attractive, but guide guests intuitively to complementary pairings. "I'm a firm believer that you eat with your eyes first," she said. "Standing crackers upright, fanning them slightly, or placing them directly beside their paired cheese subtly guides guests toward the ideal bite." Pairing cheese and cracker selections together takes the guesswork out of the experience for guests. But, while a look of abundance is welcome, avoid overcrowding your board. "Thoughtful spacing allows each pairing to stand out," she said.
Cheese Crackers and Fig Jam
If you're a fan of cheese on crackers, you're probably also a fan of cheese in crackers, and today's snackers have a lot more options than that trusty box of Cheez-Its (and even Cheez-Its are now available in nearly a dozen flavors besides the classic cheddar). While cheese crackers are great eaten out of hand, they can also be dressed up for more festive occasions. Creative cooks have transformed them into hot, cheesy appetizers and festive casserole toppings, among other creations.
But, cheese crackers also have a place on a cheese platter or grazing table, where they do double duty as an all-in-one cheese/cracker combo. Hardcore cheese lovers can always top them with yet more cheese, but Lukas Tobarak at Poptop Parties likes them topped with a smear of fig jam. "That is my absolute favorite, especially during Christmas time!" he said. But, this isn't the only place for jam on your cheese board. Caroline Elston at Platterful likes to serve Gouda and crackers with "a touch of blueberry cardamom preserve," and Laurent Quenioux at Bistro LQ likes to include "a well-curated selection of jams and honey" with his cheese boards, along with fresh fruit, such as grapes or figs, as palate cleansers. But, while these sweet condiments can make great accents, make sure not to overdo it. "I'm not a fan of overwhelming exceptional cheeses with excessive accoutrements," Quenioux said. "Let the cheeses speak for themselves."
Washed-Rind Cheeses and Dark Rye Crisps
Washed-rind cheeses, such as Epoisses, aren't for everyone. With their gooey textures and funky, meaty aromas, they're definitely an acquired taste. The smell of Epoisses cheese is so intense it inspired an urban legend that the cheese is banned on the Paris Metro. (If you bring a ripe wheel aboard, you won't get a citation, but you may well get the stink-eye from your fellow passengers). But, for serious cheese lovers, Epoisses and its relatives are treats to be savored, and they deserve a cracker that can stand up to their intensity.
For this, Laurent Quenioux at Bistro LQ recommends dark rye crisps. Not only does their nubby crunch provide a satisfying textural foil for the creamy cheese, their "bitterness and structure balance the richness." This hearty bite is for serious cheese lovers only, and if you count yourself among them, you're in for a treat. Enjoy your Epoisses and rye crisp with a cold, Belgian Tripel ale or its classic partner, a glass of Pinot Noir.
Bonus Tips for Great Cheese and Cracker Pairings
Our experts also offer useful general tips for creating the best cheese and cracker pairings. Laurent Quenioux of Bistro LQ notes that the shape of the cracker matters as much as its flavor. Long, thin crackers are ideal for slicing cheeses, while round ones are best for soft, spreadable ones. For versatile, all-purpose crackers, he likes those with seeds and dried fruit. Structural integrity is another important factor when pairing cheese and crackers. Crystal Papino at The Perfect Parcel warns against serving cheese with overly crumbly crackers. No one likes having a cracker crumble into their lap at the first bite.
When arranging your cheese board or grazing table, consider the user experience along with aesthetics. Big wheels of cheese are pretty and easy for the host, but Lukas Toborek at Poptop Parties warns they're a pain for guests. "Nobody wants to do the work of cutting the cheese or breaking into a new wheel," he said. Also, he added, be sure your cheese is at room temperature, not cold, to ensure its flavors and aromas are at their best. Keeping items on your board separate (rather than mixing them up) not only "shows respect for the product," as Quenioux notes, but helps maintain the integrity of their flavors and textures. "[Crackers] lose their texture/crunch if they go in the fridge with your board!" Papino warned.