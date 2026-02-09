The Everyday Condiment Rachael Ray Hates With A Passion

A couple of condiments can turn a bland deli sandwich into a gourmet meal. From mayonnaise and hot honey to pickle relish and barbecue sauce, there's a dressing out there to suit almost every palate. Mayo is perhaps the most widely used spread when it comes to whipping up hoagies at home, but it happens to be the one everyday condiment that Rachael Ray hates with a passion.

"I don't like shelf-stable mayonnaise that can sit around for an indeterminate amount of time," said the cook and TV personality in an interview with People, adding that it freaks her out. "I don't like the idea of a shelf-stable egg, which is weird because I keep my fresh eggs on the counter. I don't even keep them in the fridge. I keep them on the counter because, if you use them quickly, that's fine."

Unopened store-bought mayo is a shelf-stable product that can last in the pantry at room temperature for years. The combination of the pasteurized eggs, preservatives, and acidity from vinegar hampers bacterial growth, which prevents the mayo from spoiling and turning rancid as it sits in an aseptic container. However, once opened, it should be kept refrigerated and used within three months. A homemade mayo, on the other hand, will keep in the fridge for only two days because it doesn't contain preservatives and is prepared by emulsifying raw egg yolks, mustard, oil, vinegar, and seasonings.