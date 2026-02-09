The Everyday Condiment Rachael Ray Hates With A Passion
A couple of condiments can turn a bland deli sandwich into a gourmet meal. From mayonnaise and hot honey to pickle relish and barbecue sauce, there's a dressing out there to suit almost every palate. Mayo is perhaps the most widely used spread when it comes to whipping up hoagies at home, but it happens to be the one everyday condiment that Rachael Ray hates with a passion.
"I don't like shelf-stable mayonnaise that can sit around for an indeterminate amount of time," said the cook and TV personality in an interview with People, adding that it freaks her out. "I don't like the idea of a shelf-stable egg, which is weird because I keep my fresh eggs on the counter. I don't even keep them in the fridge. I keep them on the counter because, if you use them quickly, that's fine."
Unopened store-bought mayo is a shelf-stable product that can last in the pantry at room temperature for years. The combination of the pasteurized eggs, preservatives, and acidity from vinegar hampers bacterial growth, which prevents the mayo from spoiling and turning rancid as it sits in an aseptic container. However, once opened, it should be kept refrigerated and used within three months. A homemade mayo, on the other hand, will keep in the fridge for only two days because it doesn't contain preservatives and is prepared by emulsifying raw egg yolks, mustard, oil, vinegar, and seasonings.
Rachael Ray doesn't like the consistency of store-bought mayo
Aside from disliking the vibe of shelf-stable eggs, Ray also doesn't enjoy the texture of commercially produced mayo. "We did not grow up with mayonnaise in my house", explained the TV show host in an episode of the Rachael Ray show, adding that "the consistency is weird to me. I love to make aioli or mayonnaise, and I will eat it if I make it, but there's something about a shelf-stable egg that freaks me out. So I have a fear of mayonnaise."
Store-bought mayo has a thicker, almost gloopier viscosity than the homemade stuff because it contains a higher ratio of oil (70-80%) to maximize its stability and make it stiffer and spreadable. Mayo that's been freshly prepared doesn't hold its shape as firmly and is much softer, which is likely why Ray will eat it if she's had the chance to make it herself. Plus, there's plenty of room to customize home-made mayo with herbs, mustard, garlic, or spicy seasonings to alter its flavor.
Ray isn't alone in disliking certain foods despite making her name in the cookery world. Some of the other famous chefs and the foods they refuse to eat include Gordon Ramsay (who can't get behind pineapple on a pizza) and Ina Garten, who won't cook with canned beets.