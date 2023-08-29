13 Famous Chefs And The Foods They Refuse To Eat

At first glance, it might seem like celebrity chefs will eat almost anything. After all, big names like Anthony Bourdain or Guy Fieri have been filmed eating at all kinds of establishments — from foreign food stands to divey diners. Most of the time, they actually seemed to be enjoying themselves in these situations. Bourdain loved eating stomach bile soup in the Philippines, while Fieri proved that grasshopper tacos can be out of this world. These TV personalities have been key to showing viewers that food doesn't have to be familiar to be appealing.

But just because a chef is open to experiencing new flavors, it doesn't mean that they like everything that they try. On the contrary, plenty of culinary experts have sampled a unique dish — or even a simple ingredient — and realized that they just could not get on board with the taste. From Fieri's disgust for eggs to Bourdain's strong feelings about the burgers at Johnny Rockets, here are a few of the things that the world's most famous chefs will not eat.