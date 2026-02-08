Jimmy Buffet's Preferred This 2-Ingredient Cocktail Over Margaritas

Thanks to Jimmy Buffett, the world embraces the philosophy that it is, indeed, five o'clock somewhere. The late "Margaritaville" crooner made drinking a classic margarita a badge of honor for beachgoers, but it might surprise you to learn that as he got older, this was not his go-to cocktail. In fact, he would only drink them on rare occasions. In an interview with the New York Times, Buffett confessed, "I don't do sugar anymore," he said. "No sugar and no carbs. Except on Sunday."

He even doubled down in an interview with USA TODAY, explaining, "Margaritas have gotten very sweet. I like real lime juice; I don't like a lot of sugar." So, it should come as no surprise that when Buffett did want an adult beverage that could transport him to sand and sun, he would reach for tequila and lime juice. That's it. It is reminiscent of a ranch water cocktail, which uses tequila, lime juice, and Topo Chico (no bubbles for Buffett, though), or a tequila gimlet (without the agave or simple syrup). Both drinks have a bright, citrusy taste that caters to a palate that prefers a refreshing sip over a sweet one.