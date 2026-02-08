Jimmy Buffet's Preferred This 2-Ingredient Cocktail Over Margaritas
Thanks to Jimmy Buffett, the world embraces the philosophy that it is, indeed, five o'clock somewhere. The late "Margaritaville" crooner made drinking a classic margarita a badge of honor for beachgoers, but it might surprise you to learn that as he got older, this was not his go-to cocktail. In fact, he would only drink them on rare occasions. In an interview with the New York Times, Buffett confessed, "I don't do sugar anymore," he said. "No sugar and no carbs. Except on Sunday."
He even doubled down in an interview with USA TODAY, explaining, "Margaritas have gotten very sweet. I like real lime juice; I don't like a lot of sugar." So, it should come as no surprise that when Buffett did want an adult beverage that could transport him to sand and sun, he would reach for tequila and lime juice. That's it. It is reminiscent of a ranch water cocktail, which uses tequila, lime juice, and Topo Chico (no bubbles for Buffett, though), or a tequila gimlet (without the agave or simple syrup). Both drinks have a bright, citrusy taste that caters to a palate that prefers a refreshing sip over a sweet one.
Tips to make this cocktail
If you are wondering the best way to drink this combo, it all starts with a good tequila. Jimmy Buffett's own Margaritaville Tequila is a nice nod to this drink's inspiration; just opt for the Margaritaville Silver. It has more citrus and smoky notes than Margaritaville Gold, which skews on the sweet, fruity side and will really enhance that lime taste. You should also check out Daily Meal's best tequilas to drink straight, so you are sipping on one that doesn't burn and goes down smooth. But remember, a higher price doesn't mean a better alcohol. Look for tequilas made by tequila makers who have a history of crafting this alcohol. These bottles will generally taste better.
Additionally, you may have to experiment with the ratio of lime juice to tequila. A 1:1 ratio is a good place to start, and you can always scale back or add more depending on how it hits your tongue. Fresh lime juice is always best. However, if you do want a little sweetness to take the edge off this tequila and lime cocktail, you could use a little bit of Rose's sweetened lime juice. That said, you will have to experiment with the amount to find the right balance. Shake it in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and strain your adult elixir into a glass. We can feel the ocean breeze just thinking about it.