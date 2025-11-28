Bartenders Name The 9 Smoothest Tequilas To Drink Straight

For most drinkers out there, the experience of drinking tequila straight usually starts and ends with a shot glass and a squeeze of lime. But for those who've taken time to dive into the wide world of agave spirits, it's also fair to argue that it's easily one of the best liquors out there to drink neat and savor. The haciendas that take special care to adhere to traditional or special production methods, quality control, and prioritizing product over profit can easily go toe-to-toe with — and often surpass — many of the finest bourbons, Scotches, and rums on the market as a solo sipper.

As a New York City bar owner and operator for over two decades, as well as a spirits expert, I've been incredibly fortunate to get to know the agave spirit on an intimate level. And while I'll always appreciate a beautifully crafted tequila cocktail, my regular sampling of new products (and revisiting some of my favorites) has helped me home in on some of the best bottles to drink neat. But I won't go it alone: When you're looking at everything from the best budget tequilas all the way up to the most exclusive añejos, it's important to bring in outside opinions. That's why I reached out to some industry colleagues for their go-to neat options. Here's what came back as the smoothest tequilas that are perfect for sipping neat.