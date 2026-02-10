The Store-Bought Starbucks Coffee Drink You Can Snag At Dollar Tree For Less

But this chilled drink is way tastier than a regular cup of coffee. What does it taste like? Starbucks Frappuccino Chilled Vanilla Coffee drink is a blend of the brand's signature roast coffee, creamy milk, and vanilla flavor, and it is produced in partnership with Pepsico. While it is not a true blended drink, there is an easy way to fix that. You can transform bottled Starbucks frappuccino drinks by popping them in the freezer, with the caveat that you don't leave them in the freezer for more than 2 hours. When you take it out, shake it, and you will immediately see the change in texture.

Of course, you can also drink it the Starbucks-approved way, which is simply pouring it over ice like one of Starbucks iced drinks. This way, you don't have to worry about the glass cracking or exploding, leaving you with a mess to clean up. But regardless of how you choose to drink it, it's still a cheaper, more convenient purchase at the Dollar Store. There are no lines to wait in, and these bottles are also going to provide you with a consistent taste. No need to worry about different employees putting one too many pumps of vanilla into your coffee drink or not enough. That peace of mind is priceless.