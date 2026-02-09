Anthony Bourdain's Simple Tip For Irresistible Scrambled Eggs

Anthony Bourdain had an encyclopedic knowledge of cooking courtesy of his training at the Culinary Institute of America. Following a stint as the executive chef at French restaurant Brasserie Les Halles, he released a cookbook featuring several fancy recipes, such as escargots aux noix and foie gras au pruneaux. However, he was also adept at making simple dishes with few ingredients. For instance, while Bourdain hated brunch with a passion, the act of preparing low-effort breakfast items on repeat honed his scrambled egg-making skills. His top tip? To use fresh eggs and skip the add-ins to allow the natural flavor to come to the fore.

"I am old school," explained Bourdain in a YouTube clip from Insider Tech. "I believe that a scrambled egg, or an omelet for that matter, is principally about the egg." He added that scrambled eggs are a "very, very simple dish. but like a lot of really good simple things, more often than not people find a way to overcomplicate them and screw them up."

For this reason, the chef's personal recipe features nothing but fresh eggs, salt and pepper, and a little butter. He also advises tapping the eggs on a flat surface and cracking them into a bowl (to catch any fragments of shell) before beating them very lightly with a fork moments before cooking.