The Way Jennifer Garner Prepares Her Scrambled Eggs Is So Simple, Yet So Tasty
Making scrambled eggs is a different process for everyone. While some people take it easy, others find that it can be a science to make sure you've got everything just right. Jennifer Garner turns out to be a big fan of scrambled eggs, and with the help of Ina Garten, she showed off what may be the simplest yet most rewarding recipe for scrambled eggs you can make.
Garner took to Instagram Reels to show off this recipe for cacio e pepe scrambled eggs, which comes from Garten's book, "Go-To-Dinners". Cacio e pepe is a classic pasta dish consisting of cheese and pepper. She combines eggs with whole milk and then seasons them with salt and pepper before melting some unsalted butter in a pan over low heat. The key to this method is to ensure the heat stays as low as possible so you don't cook the eggs too quickly.
Once the butter is melted, Garner pours the eggs into the pan and leaves them for about 1 minute until they begin to set. Then, she carefully starts moving them around the pan so it becomes a custardy consistency, and as it cooks, it gets fluffier. Just before the eggs are fully cooked, Garner and Garten turn off the heat and add their pecorino cheese and more black pepper to cook into the eggs without letting them get too hard.
How to enhance your cacio e pepe scrambled eggs
This method of making scrambled eggs is a variation on the classic "low and slow" method. It's simple but takes about 15 minutes to get right, so it's not for the rushed or impatient. However, just because these scrambled eggs are delicious as-is doesn't mean you can't customize them to your tastes. There are plenty of hacks for scrambled eggs to improve your breakfast.
One of the easiest changes you can make is in the cheese. Pecorino is a salty cheese, so it might be perfect if you prefer saltier eggs. However, if you're a fan of something milder, you can grate in your preferred hard cheese, such as cheddar, asiago, or some gouda varieties. Experiment with different cheeses to nail down the exact flavor profile you're looking for.
You can also substitute the milk in the recipe for something that'll further enhance the flavor and texture of these scrambled eggs. A secret ingredient for making your scrambled eggs creamy is crème fraîche. Compared to milk, the texture of this cream and its rich flavor will carry through to the end of the cooking process. If you want the same texture with a bit more sweetness, opt for mascarpone cheese to bring some gourmet properties to your scrambled eggs.