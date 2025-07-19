The Way Jennifer Garner Prepares Her Scrambled Eggs Is So Simple, Yet So Tasty

Making scrambled eggs is a different process for everyone. While some people take it easy, others find that it can be a science to make sure you've got everything just right. Jennifer Garner turns out to be a big fan of scrambled eggs, and with the help of Ina Garten, she showed off what may be the simplest yet most rewarding recipe for scrambled eggs you can make.

Garner took to Instagram Reels to show off this recipe for cacio e pepe scrambled eggs, which comes from Garten's book, "Go-To-Dinners". Cacio e pepe is a classic pasta dish consisting of cheese and pepper. She combines eggs with whole milk and then seasons them with salt and pepper before melting some unsalted butter in a pan over low heat. The key to this method is to ensure the heat stays as low as possible so you don't cook the eggs too quickly.

Once the butter is melted, Garner pours the eggs into the pan and leaves them for about 1 minute until they begin to set. Then, she carefully starts moving them around the pan so it becomes a custardy consistency, and as it cooks, it gets fluffier. Just before the eggs are fully cooked, Garner and Garten turn off the heat and add their pecorino cheese and more black pepper to cook into the eggs without letting them get too hard.