Elevate Your Scrambled Eggs Like Martha Stewart With This One Type Of Butter
Every cook worth their salt has a scrambled egg method they swear by. From Julia Child's low-and-slow method to Jamie Oliver's perfect scramble, it's hard to know who to trust when preparing the breakfast classic. Luckily, Martha Stewart has come to the rescue, as usual. She's usually a pretty safe bet for all things simple and delicious — plus she's an egg expert with plenty of tips for elevating the ingredient. When it comes to a quick scramble, her advice is simple: Choose clarified butter.
You can use this ingredient just like you'd use normal butter or olive oil. As explained on her website, Martha uses 1 tablespoon per egg (after all, you don't want dry eggs, do you?). Heat the butter before you add the eggs, then cook them for about two minutes (or to your desired texture). Always a perfectionist, Stewart likes to serve her scramble on warmed plates and also advises drizzling clarified butter over the top. As there are many similarities between ghee and other clarified butters, you can sub in the South Asian ingredient with no changes to the scrambling process.
Why does clarified butter work in scrambled eggs?
With so many types of butter out there to choose from, why is clarified butter the best option for eggs? Firstly, clarified butter has a higher smoke point than other varieties. Most butter smokes at around 300 degrees Fahrenheit, while clarified butter smokes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This is because the clarification process removes the milk solids and water.
Cooking eggs in clarified butter keeps them creamy and adds umami with no danger of burnt undertones. If you use ghee, you'll end up with a nuttier, more toasted flavor that works well with the richness of these scrambled eggs.
There's no need to spend time looking for clarified butter at the store, either. You can DIY it at home in a saucepan, making this elevated scrambled egg hack even simpler. Although there are a few mistakes you need to avoid when making your own clarified butter, the process is simple: Just heat butter gently until the milk solids separate and sink. If you want to make ghee, toast the milk solids before filtering them out so they impart that deliciously rich flavor.