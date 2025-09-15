Elevate Your Scrambled Eggs Like Martha Stewart With This One Type Of Butter

Every cook worth their salt has a scrambled egg method they swear by. From Julia Child's low-and-slow method to Jamie Oliver's perfect scramble, it's hard to know who to trust when preparing the breakfast classic. Luckily, Martha Stewart has come to the rescue, as usual. She's usually a pretty safe bet for all things simple and delicious — plus she's an egg expert with plenty of tips for elevating the ingredient. When it comes to a quick scramble, her advice is simple: Choose clarified butter.

You can use this ingredient just like you'd use normal butter or olive oil. As explained on her website, Martha uses 1 tablespoon per egg (after all, you don't want dry eggs, do you?). Heat the butter before you add the eggs, then cook them for about two minutes (or to your desired texture). Always a perfectionist, Stewart likes to serve her scramble on warmed plates and also advises drizzling clarified butter over the top. As there are many similarities between ghee and other clarified butters, you can sub in the South Asian ingredient with no changes to the scrambling process.