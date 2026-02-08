Let's face it: Making banana bread from scratch often tastes so much better than making it from a store-bought mix. Sometimes, though, you might not have all the dry ingredients on hand when you get a hankering for this slightly sweet snack. Other times, it just feels daunting to measure out each individual ingredient. That's where Bisquick (a pancake and baking mix) comes in to save the day and make your banana bread easier to make but no less bakery-worthy.

One of the things you might not know about Bisquick is that it was used to make the biggest peach shortcake in the world in 1981. Part of the reason may be because it simplified the dry ingredients required, and it can do the same for a small batch of banana bread. Generally, banana bread recipes call for all-purpose flour, leavening (usually either baking powder or baking soda with an acid), and salt. Bisquick is specially blended to contain all of these ingredients, but it also contains corn starch, vegetable oil, dextrose, sugar, and monoglycerides. This combination is what makes it so versatile when it comes to baking everything from breads and cakes to dumplings and pies.