This 3-Ingredient Banana Bread Is Too Easy Not To Try
If you need to use up some overripe bananas, you may want to try and make some extra moist banana bread. While most versions of this sweet, fruity bread use bananas, some type of sweetener, a fat like butter or vegetable oil, a leavening agent, and flour, it might surprise you to learn you can make this favorite bread with no more than three ingredients. This recipe is so simple, even the kids can do it. If you have a few over-ripe bananas, a couple of eggs, and a boxed cake mix, you are in business.
3 ingredient banana bread with zero dishes?!?! And it tastes good? Sign me up! This recipe came from @19Manders81 and let me tell you, IT'S MAJESTIC! Who knew you could do so many things with a box of cake mix?! I'm Absorootly hooked on these quick and easy recipes. Y'all know I can't stand washing dishes, they're never ending and I just don't want to some days. That's where this recipe comes in to save the day! Never in the history of ever have I had a recipe with zero dishes until right meow! Here's what you'll need- 2 over ripe bananers 2 eggs 1 box yellow cake mix Aluminum loaf pan – you can wash and reuse if you want! 1 gallon ziploc bag Nonstick spray Toss all of your ingredients into the bag give them a good mix, yeah, here's the most important part. If you're super Duper stressed out treat this bag as a stress ball and get out all of that aggression I promise you you're gonna feel amazing afterwards and then I Gotta do is spray your pan, squeeze the mixture into the pan and pop it right into the oven. 350 for 30 minutes and it's gonna be amazing! Pinky swear promise! #funny #comedy #recipe #cooking #easyrecipe
Simply take the bananas, peel them, place them in a bowl, and mash away. Next, add your eggs, cake mix, and stir until everything is blended. And per a TikToker, if you want to forgo having to wash dishes, you can even do all your mixing in a plastic bag and bake your loaf in a disposable bread tin. Once you've poured the mix into a bread pan, bake, and your three ingredients will be transformed into a lovely loaf of banana bread.
Choose a cake mix
Yellow and white cake mixes are going to work best if you want a traditional banana bread with that classic banana flavor; however, if you are into experimenting and have a boxed spice cake mix in your pantry, this will add a warm quality to your fruity bread. Of course, nothing says you can't use that Dolly Parton banana cake mix for this undertaking. Using this mix as your base will give your banana bread a deep, bold banana flavor. And don't overlook that box of chocolate cake mix. Chocolate banana bread allows you to satisfy your love for chocolate and your need to use up ripe bananas. It's a win-win.
This simple three-ingredient recipe will either give you two small loaves or one big loaf. A word of caution: Resist the temptation of adding more than three to four bananas to your banana bread. If you add too many bananas to your banana bread mix, you might wind up with bread that is too moist in the middle to the point it tastes like mush.
Don't forget the add-ins
This banana bread's texture might be slightly different from a classic loaf's consistency in that it has a lighter, cake-like taste to it. That said, if you are short on time and ingredients, it is a great option. Not to mention, you can customize this three-ingredient recipe with some of your favorite add-ins. Add some chocolate chips or chocolate pieces and the kids will love this easy chocolate chip banana bread. Walnuts, pecans, and sunflower seeds are also among some of the best go-to options. You can add these ingredients to your mix so you get a little bit throughout each slice, and then reserve a handful of your add-in of choice and top the loaf with it before you pop it in the oven to bake.
Peanut butter banana bread can be quite delicious, too. You may need to make a couple of loaves to figure out how much creamy peanut butter you want to add, but a half cup is a good starting point. If you are making your banana bread for afternoon tea and have some confectioner's sugar, buttermilk, and vanilla on hand, don't be afraid to make a buttermilk glaze to drizzle over your loaf.