This 3-Ingredient Banana Bread Is Too Easy Not To Try

If you need to use up some overripe bananas, you may want to try and make some extra moist banana bread. While most versions of this sweet, fruity bread use bananas, some type of sweetener, a fat like butter or vegetable oil, a leavening agent, and flour, it might surprise you to learn you can make this favorite bread with no more than three ingredients. This recipe is so simple, even the kids can do it. If you have a few over-ripe bananas, a couple of eggs, and a boxed cake mix, you are in business.

@cooking_comedy_chaos 3 ingredient banana bread with zero dishes?!?! And it tastes good? Sign me up! This recipe came from @19Manders81 and let me tell you, IT'S MAJESTIC! Who knew you could do so many things with a box of cake mix?! I'm Absorootly hooked on these quick and easy recipes. Y'all know I can't stand washing dishes, they're never ending and I just don't want to some days. That's where this recipe comes in to save the day! Never in the history of ever have I had a recipe with zero dishes until right meow! Here's what you'll need- 2 over ripe bananers 2 eggs 1 box yellow cake mix Aluminum loaf pan – you can wash and reuse if you want! 1 gallon ziploc bag Nonstick spray Toss all of your ingredients into the bag give them a good mix, yeah, here's the most important part. If you're super Duper stressed out treat this bag as a stress ball and get out all of that aggression I promise you you're gonna feel amazing afterwards and then I Gotta do is spray your pan, squeeze the mixture into the pan and pop it right into the oven. 350 for 30 minutes and it's gonna be amazing! Pinky swear promise! #funny #comedy #recipe #cooking #easyrecipe ♬ original sound – C3 – Desarae

Simply take the bananas, peel them, place them in a bowl, and mash away. Next, add your eggs, cake mix, and stir until everything is blended. And per a TikToker, if you want to forgo having to wash dishes, you can even do all your mixing in a plastic bag and bake your loaf in a disposable bread tin. Once you've poured the mix into a bread pan, bake, and your three ingredients will be transformed into a lovely loaf of banana bread.