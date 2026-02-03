Sabrina Carpenter Builds The Perfect Man In Pringles Super Bowl Ad

As the 2026 Super Bowl approaches with its many spectacles, more companies are releasing ads that will air during the event. Considering just how much money is spent on making and airing ads during the NFL Championship game, it makes sense that companies want to find cheap ways to get more eyes on these campaigns by uploading them to YouTube first. SVEDKA vodka just did this with its disturbing, A.I.-made attempt at promoting human connection through robots and soulless, fake people. (In case you can't tell, we weren't fans.) The latest YouTube release comes from Pringles and stars pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, who makes a man she dubs "Pringleleo" out of the curved potato crisps.

The ad toys with reality using surreal elements. This absurdism comes through in the way both Carpenter and her fans react to a person made out of Pringles. This weird world is juxtaposed with the actual chip creation, which is constantly falling apart (after all, it's just crisps stacked on top of one another to look like a man). In the end, Carpenter's fans tackle Pringleleo, shattering his dehydrated potato parts all over the red carpet.