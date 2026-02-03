Sabrina Carpenter Builds The Perfect Man In Pringles Super Bowl Ad
As the 2026 Super Bowl approaches with its many spectacles, more companies are releasing ads that will air during the event. Considering just how much money is spent on making and airing ads during the NFL Championship game, it makes sense that companies want to find cheap ways to get more eyes on these campaigns by uploading them to YouTube first. SVEDKA vodka just did this with its disturbing, A.I.-made attempt at promoting human connection through robots and soulless, fake people. (In case you can't tell, we weren't fans.) The latest YouTube release comes from Pringles and stars pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, who makes a man she dubs "Pringleleo" out of the curved potato crisps.
The ad toys with reality using surreal elements. This absurdism comes through in the way both Carpenter and her fans react to a person made out of Pringles. This weird world is juxtaposed with the actual chip creation, which is constantly falling apart (after all, it's just crisps stacked on top of one another to look like a man). In the end, Carpenter's fans tackle Pringleleo, shattering his dehydrated potato parts all over the red carpet.
Who is Pringleleo?
In the ad, it's not exactly clear why Pringleleo is the name of Sabrina Carpenter's chip suitor and not Julius Pringles, the actual name of the brand's mascot. Our guess is that this is a reference to Leonardo DiCaprio, whom Carpenter roasted via cake meme on her 25th birthday for being an older man who, famously, only dates women under 25 (via Instagram).
Still, the ad's chip-man appears to resemble the mustachioed Julius Pringles. His skinny neck, large ears, and giant horseshoe mustache give him the appearance of a bank teller or prospector from the Old West. If he was wearing clothing (instead of letting his naked chip body all hang out), he looks like he'd most likely wear suspenders or a vest. His flat hair, parted just off center, even makes him look like the original Pringles logo from 1967.
Just like how Pringles are technically crisps and not actually chips, this Pringleleo is a snack, not actually a man. After he meets his crunchy demise, Carpenter and her fans proceed to eat the body of her perfect, now-dead partner. Carpenter enjoys the crispy bite, seemingly returning to reality and realizing he was just a stack of crisps all along.