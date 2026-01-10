The Iconic Pringles Mascot Has A Name: Here's The Story Behind It

It happens to us all. You know someone for a while — see them around and even buy their chips — but you never catch their name. Now, nearly 60 years later, it's awkward even to ask. Don't worry, we're here to discreetly let you know that the mustachioed man on every can of Pringles goes by Julius Pringles.

Don't beat yourself up over this; for most of his life, he went unnamed. How the fellow got the moniker is an interesting story. It wasn't until December of 2006, when a couple of bored college students played a prank by adding the name to the Pringles Wikipedia page, that he became more than just "the guy on the can of Pringles." They went on to create a Facebook group to spread the lie. The name felt right, and people online took to it. In 2012, Kellogg bought the Pringles brand, and in 2013, it officially christened the once-anonymous man by trademarking the names Julius Pringles and Mr. P.