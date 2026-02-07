Turn Chicken Alfredo Into A Whole New Meal With A Cozy Soup Twist

The velvety texture of a garlicky chicken Alfredo makes it a wonderfully comforting meal. However, all those fettuccine noodles can push even the sprightliest of foodies into a carby coma. On days when you want all those cozy flavors (without the risk of slipping into immediate slumber), consider giving your meal a twist and turning it into a lighter soup. All you need is a jar of canned Alfredo sauce and some chicken broth to make a restorative bisque in under ten minutes.

To begin, pour a measure of your favorite jar of store-bought Alfredo sauce into a pan and thin it out with a hefty splash of chicken broth. Once heated, add in some fettuccine noodles and cook until al dente before scattering in some cooked, shredded chicken and seasoning it up with extra salt and pepper.

This technique is super quick but also leaves plenty of room for culinary experimentation. For instance, you could scatter in some Parmesan at the very end to give your soup a salty and nutty twang, toss in some vibrant greens for a touch of color, or serve it with crispy fried garlic for texture and aroma. Just be mindful to break your fettuccini into smaller shards to make them suitable for slurping with a spoon (or use smaller pasta shapes to begin with). As the noodles cook, they'll absorb all the flavor of the jarred sauce and broth, helping to thicken the soup to the perfect consistency.