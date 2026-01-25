The Savory Upgrade That Transforms Jarred Alfredo Sauce

Traditionally made with melted butter, plenty of grated Parmesan, and starchy pasta water, a classic Alfredo sauce doesn't actually contain any cream, despite its rich and luxurious consistency. This simple three-ingredient recipe shines because it allows the savory flavor of the salty Parmesan to come to the fore. However, as this Italian sauce was slowly adapted here in America, it came to include cream and was often served with chicken. Many jarred Alfredos include cream as a key ingredient to give the sauce a velvety mouthfeel, but this mellow dairy product can also temper the intensity of the cheese. To give your jarred Alfredo sauce a savory upgrade, pour it straight into the skillet in which you've prepared your accompanying chicken so it can meld with the umami drippings sticking to the base of the pan.

As any keen cook knows, searing a piece of chicken in a hot pan with a knob of butter is a basic trick that gives it an enhanced taste and golden color. Do it right, and you'll be blessed with lots of brown bits at the bottom of your skillet that are packed with caramelized flavor. Known as fond, these almost-sticky brown particles are a powerhouse of umami and can be dislodged with a liquid, such as water, stock, or jarred Alfredo, to make a flavorful pan sauce. Simply remove your chicken and pour your jar of sauce directly into your hot pan so it can help the fond come away.