10 Of The Best Dishes Anthony Bourdain Tried During His Life

Though Anthony Bourdain started his professional life working in kitchens and later became an executive chef at the New York City restaurant Brasserie Les Halles, it was writing about his kitchen experiences that really propelled him into the well-known figure he became. His 1999 New Yorker article "Don't Eat Before Reading This" led to his 2000 book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," which became a New York Times Bestseller. The critical acclaim of the memoir then led to his transition into the television world, hosting several series throughout the years, including "A Cook's Tour," "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations," and "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

Through his writing and TV shows, it became evident just how passionate Anthony Bourdain was about food, culture, and the human condition. He traveled all over the world, sampling some of the most adventurous dishes the world has to offer. Always open-minded and intensely curious, Bourdain found an enjoyable aspect of nearly every dish he tried. Thus, creating a definitive list of his favorite dishes without getting into the triple digits would be a difficult task, but there are a few dishes that he highly praised and declared as the best of the best, dishes that he was obsessed with and that were perfect examples of why he so deeply loved gastronomy.