Anthony Bourdain Named This Soup 'Best In The World'
Anthony Bourdain traveled the world, sampling food and learning about the culture of the countries and cities he visited. He also discovered dishes that he would pronounce as "the best" he had ever had, including a soup he sampled in Huế, Vietnam, which he dubbed "the greatest soup in the world." During the filming of the fourth episode of his fourth season of the show "Parts Unknown," Bourdain shared with viewers a restaurant he absolutely loved. The chef fell hard for the bún bò Huế soup served at Bún Bò Huế Kim Chau, which is located in Dong Ba market.
During this episode, he described this local Vietnamese dish, saying it is "... as sophisticated and complex a bowl of food as any French restaurant." It starts with an elaborate broth of mixed bones that Bourdain says has been "...scented with lemongrass, spice, and fermented shrimp paste ... rice noodles heaped with tender, slow-cooked beef shank, crabmeat dumplings, pig's foot, and huyet-blood cake. Garnished with lime wedge, cilantro, green onions, chilli sauce, shredded banana blossoms, and mung bean sprouts." This soup definitely appeals to the senses of sight, smell, and taste, and it is easy to understand why it would hit his taste buds so hard.
How is it different from pho?
How is bún bò Huế soup different from the traditional Vietnamese breakfast soup known as pho? Both bring the noodles, slices of meat, and a rich, flavorful broth made from meat bones; however, bún bò Huế soup uses a thicker rice noodle than pho, and its recipe calls for chili oil to give it its signature heat, which a typical pho lacks. Bún bò Huế soup is also garnished with congealed pig's blood and banana blossom.
If you decide to try your hand at making this spicy, Vietnamese beef soup, it is important to remember that the process is not for the faint of heart. It's a commitment, but one that is worth each slurpy spoonful. As you are combing the internet in search of the perfect recipe, look for one that includes pineapple. This fruit has been singled out as the secret ingredient that brightens and adds a subtle sweetness to the broth. Of course, if making this soup is too labor-intensive and you have no plans to travel but still want to dine like Bourdain, you can always visit his favorite restaurant in L.A.: In-N-Out. Order a double-double burger, animal style, fries, and call it a day.