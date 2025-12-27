Anthony Bourdain Named This Soup 'Best In The World'

Anthony Bourdain traveled the world, sampling food and learning about the culture of the countries and cities he visited. He also discovered dishes that he would pronounce as "the best" he had ever had, including a soup he sampled in Huế, Vietnam, which he dubbed "the greatest soup in the world." During the filming of the fourth episode of his fourth season of the show "Parts Unknown," Bourdain shared with viewers a restaurant he absolutely loved. The chef fell hard for the bún bò Huế soup served at Bún Bò Huế Kim Chau, which is located in Dong Ba market.

During this episode, he described this local Vietnamese dish, saying it is "... as sophisticated and complex a bowl of food as any French restaurant." It starts with an elaborate broth of mixed bones that Bourdain says has been "...scented with lemongrass, spice, and fermented shrimp paste ... rice noodles heaped with tender, slow-cooked beef shank, crabmeat dumplings, pig's foot, and huyet-blood cake. Garnished with lime wedge, cilantro, green onions, chilli sauce, shredded banana blossoms, and mung bean sprouts." This soup definitely appeals to the senses of sight, smell, and taste, and it is easy to understand why it would hit his taste buds so hard.