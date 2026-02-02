This Costco Heart-Shaped Treat Is Made For Your Valentine's Day Spread
The Instagram account hunting down all the great Costco deals, @costconewdeals, is at it again! A week ago, they spotted a new bakery treat made for the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday — the Kirkland Signature Filled Heart Madeleines. These small, buttery French sponge cakes are usually baked in clamshell-shaped tins, but for the season of love, Costco is baking them into hearts.
The traditional French pastry that inspired Marcel Proust's memories from childhood while he ate will hopefully create new memories to look back upon fondly this February, 14. A pack of nine includes six red hearts filled with raspberry and three golden sponges filled with hazelnut and costs $9.99. Great as a treat on their own, they'll also look just right laid out as a part of your Valentine's dessert course. If you've never had one, this may be the time to give it a try, as it's one of the great French pastries everyone should try once in their life. Each madeleine contains 210 calories, so they are truly little indulgences.
What people are saying about the heart madeleines
Online, people are aflutter with excitement. Hearts are skipping a beat at the sight of the little cakes as they get split down the middle, revealing the rich filling. The posts on Instagram have a lot of comments like "Yummy they look absolutely delicious" and simply "OMG." Those who have tried them have great things to say. "They are delicious," added one commenter. "[The] raspberry are incredible," one person said, which garnered the response, "They are but I love the hazelnut even more!!"
On Reddit, people are similarly intrigued. Users especially loved that the Raspberry flavor was colored with beet juice instead of artificial dyes. Those on the thread who tried them also are big fans, with one commenter seeing these as a part of a trend at Costco, writing, "Sampled the chocolate filling yesterday and they were pretty good. The new bakery items have been on point lately." It sounds like these treats should be added to our list of Costco bakery items that are worth a purchase.