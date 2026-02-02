This Costco Heart-Shaped Treat Is Made For Your Valentine's Day Spread

The Instagram account hunting down all the great Costco deals, @costconewdeals, is at it again! A week ago, they spotted a new bakery treat made for the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday — the Kirkland Signature Filled Heart Madeleines. These small, buttery French sponge cakes are usually baked in clamshell-shaped tins, but for the season of love, Costco is baking them into hearts.

The traditional French pastry that inspired Marcel Proust's memories from childhood while he ate will hopefully create new memories to look back upon fondly this February, 14. A pack of nine includes six red hearts filled with raspberry and three golden sponges filled with hazelnut and costs $9.99. Great as a treat on their own, they'll also look just right laid out as a part of your Valentine's dessert course. If you've never had one, this may be the time to give it a try, as it's one of the great French pastries everyone should try once in their life. Each madeleine contains 210 calories, so they are truly little indulgences.