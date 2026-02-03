How Anthony Bourdain Took Brussels Sprouts From Zero To Hero

Brussels sprouts' earthy bitterness isn't for everyone, and even some of these vegetables' proudest defenders have to admit that they need a lot of help to achieve their full flavor potential. In many recipes, this means bacon, but the best results won't be obtained by simply adding some at the end.

The culinary icon Anthony Bourdain preferred cooking Brussels sprouts in rendered fat from diced slab bacon. Slab bacon is the best of all the bacon varieties for this purpose, because the thick dicing you can get from an uncut sheet of bacon gives deliciously meaty bites. But the real hero is the rendered fat, directly infusing the vegetables with flavor.

Bourdain's Brussels sprouts begin with cooking diced bacon in a large pan with a bit of water to prevent burning, until the fat has rendered into grease. The cooked bacon is set aside for later, and most of the grease is poured off, reserving about 3 tablespoons for pan-frying the sprouts until crisp. At this point, the dish begins to take form and acquire its real deliciousness, with the cooked bacon returning at the end in a supporting role — not as the star.