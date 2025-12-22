The Chicago Dish Anthony Bourdain Deemed The 'Greatest Sandwich In America' (It's Not Italian Beef)

In a bid to experience the very best cuisine the world has to offer, Anthony Bourdain visited everywhere from Myanmar and Zanzibar to Okinawa and Uruguay on his TV show "No Reservations." However, it was on one of his culinary adventures right here in the States that the chef found an item that he described as "the greatest sandwich in America." Billed as "the three little pigs sandwich" on the menu at the Silver Palm restaurant in Chicago, this sammie was an absolute beast stuffed to the brim with meat and eggs.

This gargantuan sandwich included three varieties of pork: double-smoked ham, a breaded pork tenderloin, and two strips of bacon (hence its distinctive name). The brioche bun behemoth also contained gruyere cheese and two fried eggs. On slicing the sandwich in half to view its mighty cross-section, Bourdain described it as "a work of genius ... in an evil way," on an episode of the show. Meanwhile, the voiceover declared that the dish was a "two-fisted symphony of pork, cheese, fat, and starch."

Why did this particular meat-filled sandwich tickle the chef's taste buds so perfectly? It goes without saying that Anthony Bourdain wasn't the biggest fan of veganism and tried plenty of weird and wonderful meat-based dishes, from fermented shark to goose intestines. However, we reckon it was the fried eggs that took this sammie over the finish line.