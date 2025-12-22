The Chicago Dish Anthony Bourdain Deemed The 'Greatest Sandwich In America' (It's Not Italian Beef)
In a bid to experience the very best cuisine the world has to offer, Anthony Bourdain visited everywhere from Myanmar and Zanzibar to Okinawa and Uruguay on his TV show "No Reservations." However, it was on one of his culinary adventures right here in the States that the chef found an item that he described as "the greatest sandwich in America." Billed as "the three little pigs sandwich" on the menu at the Silver Palm restaurant in Chicago, this sammie was an absolute beast stuffed to the brim with meat and eggs.
This gargantuan sandwich included three varieties of pork: double-smoked ham, a breaded pork tenderloin, and two strips of bacon (hence its distinctive name). The brioche bun behemoth also contained gruyere cheese and two fried eggs. On slicing the sandwich in half to view its mighty cross-section, Bourdain described it as "a work of genius ... in an evil way," on an episode of the show. Meanwhile, the voiceover declared that the dish was a "two-fisted symphony of pork, cheese, fat, and starch."
Why did this particular meat-filled sandwich tickle the chef's taste buds so perfectly? It goes without saying that Anthony Bourdain wasn't the biggest fan of veganism and tried plenty of weird and wonderful meat-based dishes, from fermented shark to goose intestines. However, we reckon it was the fried eggs that took this sammie over the finish line.
Can you still order a Three Little Pigs sandwich anywhere?
While you might think Bourdain's favorite American hoagie would feature Italian beef, he was bowled over by the layers of pork in his three little pigs sandwich (FYI, Anthony Bourdain's favorite spot for Italian beef was also in Chicago). Speaking to the owner of the Silver Palm, Bourdain said the stacked sammie, which was served with fries and a salad, was the "apex of the sandwich-making art." His choice of words triggered a boom in sales and saved the restaurant from closing back in 2008. However, the eatery — based inside a distinctive train-style dining car — eventually shut down a decade later, which means it's no longer possible to get your fill of the signature sandwich at its birthplace. Having said that, seeing as the ingredients are pretty standard, you could whip up your own version at home and customize it to your liking.
Bourdain isn't the only celeb to enjoy meaty sandwiches. Movie star Matt Damon's favorite sandwich of all time comes with five different types of pork: prosciutto, ham, capicola, mortadella, and Genoa salami. Finished off with provolone, peppers, and fresh veggies, the sandwich is known as "the godmother" and is served at Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery in Santa Monica, California.