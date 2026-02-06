10 Gourmet Foods At Sam's Club To Add To Your Cart

When you think of Sam's Club, do you think "gourmet"? No? Hey, look, we get it. The big-box store and Costco competitor may be a lot of things, but it's hardly an artisanal boutique where you can buy individually made, one-of-a-kind products. However, the truth about Sam's Club is that there really is something for everyone. If you're looking for lower-priced dupes that might be better than the original, then it's got you covered. That said, it can also be a treasure trove for some classy foods that will make your shopping trip feel fancier than ever.

Plus, as gourmet selections go, Sam's Club's is pretty extensive. You want truffle-flavored cheese, or Italian-style salami produced in sunny California by a master salumiere? It's got it. Need a special brisket for your dinner, or baking ingredients that'll make your cakes pop? Sam's Club will deliver. While some of these products might be on the more expensive side, they're all worth the cost. Some of them might even surprise you with how reasonable they are. That's music to our ears!