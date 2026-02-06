10 Gourmet Foods At Sam's Club To Add To Your Cart
When you think of Sam's Club, do you think "gourmet"? No? Hey, look, we get it. The big-box store and Costco competitor may be a lot of things, but it's hardly an artisanal boutique where you can buy individually made, one-of-a-kind products. However, the truth about Sam's Club is that there really is something for everyone. If you're looking for lower-priced dupes that might be better than the original, then it's got you covered. That said, it can also be a treasure trove for some classy foods that will make your shopping trip feel fancier than ever.
Plus, as gourmet selections go, Sam's Club's is pretty extensive. You want truffle-flavored cheese, or Italian-style salami produced in sunny California by a master salumiere? It's got it. Need a special brisket for your dinner, or baking ingredients that'll make your cakes pop? Sam's Club will deliver. While some of these products might be on the more expensive side, they're all worth the cost. Some of them might even surprise you with how reasonable they are. That's music to our ears!
brittle-brittle Gourmet Mixed Nut Brittle
Nut brittle is always a treat, but gourmet nut brittle is even better. That's what family-owned business brittle-brittle tries to put out into the universe, with its hand-crafted batches of nut brittle that contain no artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors. Its Gourmet Mixed Nut Brittle, which is available at Sam's Club, is a mass of cashews, pecans, almonds, and real honey. It's got a combination of sheer sweetness and deep nuttiness, and has way more nuance than the regular peanut variety (which we've gotta admit is still pretty delicious).
It's abundantly clear that Sam's Club customers are fans of brittle-brittle's product. "Best nut brittle I've ever tasted!" states one review on the Sam's Club website, before going on to say that it's "absolutely delicious." They're not the only review that says it's the best out there, either. Others point out how easy it is to bite into, which will be great news for both you and your dentist, and they've highlighted its super-sized pieces as a real bonus. We'd say you should buy this as a treat, but honestly, we wouldn't blame you if you were snacking on it every night.
Artikaas Hay There Gouda with Truffle
The care that goes into making Artikaas' Hay There Gouda with Truffle is pretty clear. This unpasteurized cheese starts with Holstein-Fresian cow milk, which is converted into a mild Gouda, before Italian truffles sniffed out by trained dogs in the countryside are mixed through. The cheese is then aged for 60 days in 18-pound wheels before being sliced into 16-ounce wedges that are sold at Sam's Club.
The result is a cheese that's smooth and creamy, but studded with a deep, earthy savoriness, and that inimitable truffle scent and taste. Despite its unique flavor, though, it's also more versatile than you might think. Hay There Gouda with Truffle can be used in a chicken parm, in a cheese melt, in mac and cheese, or you can keep it simple and pair it with some crusty bread and sparkling wine. Alternatively, do what one Sam's Club reviewer did, and "eat it like an apple." Hey, we won't judge! Just bear in mind that this Gouda isn't the cheapest out there, so it might be best for special occasions.
Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment
There are very few chocolate products that balance a gourmet feel with affordability like Ferrero Rocher. The chocolates, which are inspired by Italian pastries, have always stood out for their luxe feel (which is helped by the gold wrappers that surround each little treat) and their wildly delicious flavor. The only bad thing about them, in our opinion, is that they're often gone way too quickly.
Well, if you're buying them at Sam's Club, you won't have that problem — nor will you pine for a more diverse selection. Next time you're in the store, pick up a box of Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment, stuffed with 42 chocolates, all of them a spin on the classic Ferrero Rocher. Start with a regular Rocher, and then move on to an almond-flavored Ferrero Manderly, before going for a dusky Ferrero Rond Noir. Brighten things up with a coconut Raffaelo, before rounding off your experience with a Ferrero Cappuccino. Our mouth is watering, people. That said, Sam's Club customers love giving these chocolates as gifts, and they can make an elegant birthday or Christmas present. If you can resist tearing into them yourself, that is.
Busseto Foods Dry Salami Chubs
Finding good cured, dried meat at the grocery store can be tough — generally speaking, you should be getting this kind of meat at a deli – but if you're in Sam's Club, you have one very good option for your salami needs. Busseto Foods Dry Salami Chubs, which come in a three-pack of different flavors, are crafted in California, with its temperate climate emulating the Italian sun. Behind the brand lies the expertise of Lorenzo Pagani, a salumiere who has been creating sausages since he was 14 years old, before moving to America in the early '90s to build his business.
That move seems to have paid off, but only because the salami is that good. Busseto Foods' product gets rave reviews from Sam's Club customers, who have not only pointed out how good it tastes, but also how reasonable the price is. "I buy this three-pack all the time for charcuterie boards," said one reviewer. "Other places, this stick is $8 to $9 for just one stick. You have a three pack variety and it goes a long way!" As for what's in that pack, you get a selection of sweet, spicy, and black pepper salami, with the chubs weighing eight ounces each.
Nielsen-Massey Gourmet Pure Vanilla Bean Paste
If you want gourmet vanilla, turning to Nielsen-Massey is a good move. The company definitely has the chops, after all: It's been making vanilla products since 1907, and it piles more than a century of experience into its Gourmet Pure Vanilla Bean Paste. This product leaves the thinness and vaguely alcoholic scent and taste of vanilla extract in the dust, and instead is a thick, treacly paste studded with vanilla bean seeds. The whole thing promises intense, full flavor, and it delivers. This product imparts a complexity and a woodiness to your baked goods that remains on the right side of light.
Available at Sam's Club, Nielsen-Massey Gourmet Pure Vanilla Bean Paste has been praised by customers for its delicious flavor, quality, and versatility. This product works as a great alternative to vanilla extract because it's "thicker and more intense," said one customer. "Use in ice cream or other recipes that you want to see the specks of vanilla." That sounds pretty good to us. It is worth pointing out, though, that this vanilla bean paste is far from inexpensive: As of January 2026, an eight-ounce bottle costs almost $30 at Sam's Club. You get what you pay for, though.
Grobbel's Gourmet Corned Beef Brisket
Corned beef can run the gamut from fancy and upmarket to cut-price, and Grobbel's Gourmet Corned Beef Brisket is the former. This smoked product, which can be found at both Sam's Club and Walmart, is a thick slab of deeply flavored meat that takes all of the work out of preparation. You simply put it in a pan in the oven (or a slow cooker), and then cook it low and slow for three to four hours. The result? Corned beef perfection.
As for what you can use it for, the possibilities are pretty endless. The obvious choice is a Reuben, and Sam's Club customers have made their fair share — but they've also served it as a centerpiece, shredded it up, or mixed it with cabbage. Folks say it has a good balance of meat to fat and has a lovely tenderness to it, although some people have mentioned that it can be a little fattier than they'd like. That said, beef brisket is a fatty cut anyway, so it's somewhat to be expected.
DaVinci Gourmet Sugar-Free Caramel Syrup
Finding ways to upgrade your morning coffee without having to put in a load of work before you've even woken up can be tough. Thankfully, DaVinci Gourmet Sugar-Free Caramel Syrup takes any effort out of things and does so with a touch of class. DaVinci Gourmet syrups emerged from Seattle's coffee scene in the late 1980s, with its chocolatier founders using their experience to craft perfectly poised sweeteners for hot drinks. It's not just baristas that can get their hands on them these days, though: You can grab them at Sam's Club.
DaVinci Gourmet's Sugar-Free Caramel Syrup is a favorite of Sam's Club customers, thanks to its flavor and cost. "This sugar free caramel syrup is amazing in coffee," said one review on its website. "The bottle is huge, and the price is great." Other people have noted how well this syrup stands up in comparison with other, lesser brands and have voiced their surprise at it being sugar-free at all, given its full taste. It's an excellent way to make your drink feel a lot more fancy, and it's not just good in coffee, either: You can pour it into tea or use it in a milkshake.
Kelley's Local Texas Raw & Unfiltered Honey
Finding quality honey, made with care and love, can be very difficult — especially at big retailers like Sam's Club. So, we're both amazed and delighted that it stocks Kelley's Local Texas Raw & Unfiltered Honey, a premium product that customers can't get enough of. Kelley's honey is a 100% pure, grade A product, with no added sugars, flavors, or preservatives, and a good nutritional profile thanks to its lack of processing. It's thick, versatile, floral, and it tastes just how you want honey to taste.
It's no surprise, therefore, that Sam's Club shoppers love it. Kelley's Local Texas Raw & Unfiltered Honey has a 4.8-star rating on the Sam's Club website. With almost 1,000 reviews to its name, there's clearly an overwhelmingly positive response to this product, and people adore the fact that a big-box store like Sam's Club would stock such a locally focused product. "The honey is OUTSTANDING," stated one especially emphatic customer. "I use it on toast and also oatmeal. The price is OUTSTANDING too."
Iliada Kalamata PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil
It's not hard to find a decent olive oil these days, but finding an extraordinary one is tough. Thankfully, Sam's Club takes all of the challenge out of doing so. You can find Iliada Kalamata PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil in its stores, with customers practically falling over themselves in admiration for the product, which has won rave reviews for its flavor, balance, and sheer quality.
That shouldn't really be a huge shock, given the host of awards that this olive oil has won. Iliada Kalamata PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil has received no fewer than nine garlands and medals at various olive oil awards, including a gold in the 2022 Mediterranean International Olive Oil Competition. This cold-pressed oil is extracted at a lower temperature and made from Koroneiki olives grown in Messinia, with each olive completely traceable and with no mixing of varieties. It all makes for a bold, punchy oil with a grassy color and a versatility that allows it to be used both for everyday purposes and for fancy occasions. Personally, we'd keep it for the latter.
Rising Star Premium Cinnamon Baker's Syrup
Using cinnamon syrup instead of ground cinnamon is a real foodie move, and it can be a pricey habit to cultivate. Luckily, Rising Star's cinnamon syrup strikes a good balance between cost and quality. Available at Sam's Club, this syrup is crafted with real Saigon cinnamon and vanilla extract, mixed with agave to give it a bright yet smooth sweetness. It takes all of the hassle out of adding cinnamon to your bakes, and with the addition of vanilla, it kills two birds with one stone.
Baking is far from the only way you can use this syrup, though. Sam's Club customers love to add Rising Star Premium Cinnamon Baker's Syrup to pretty much anything that it'd work with, from coffee to oatmeal to cottage cheese with fruit. If you wanted, you could pop it into a smoothie or add it to a sauce to drizzle over a rich, sweet fruit cake. The possibilities are endless, and the quality is high, thanks to Rising Star's commitment to using professional-grade ingredients fit for bakery purposes. This one's a real find.