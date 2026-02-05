Stop Wrecking Your Stainless Steel Pans This Way (And Do This Instead)

Steel is so durable that its name is a byword for strength. So it's little wonder that professional kitchens and home cooks alike often choose stainless steel pans for their longevity and reliability. But even stainless steel cookware has its limits, and one common cleaning method also shortens its lifespan.

Soaking a hot pan in soapy water may seem like second nature, but even hot tap water is significantly cooler than a hot pan. This rapid cooling from high temperatures is an example of thermal shock, which causes the stainless steel to contract too quickly — essentially forcing the pan to pull against itself. This damage is invisible to the naked eye until the steel can't take the stress anymore and finally warps, becoming functionally useless for cooking.

To avoid this fate, allow a stainless steel pan to cool down for several minutes before introducing any sink water to it. The smaller temperature difference significantly reduces thermal shock to levels that the metal can withstand. From there, normal cleaning agents like dish soap, baking soda, or specialized stainless steel cleaners are all safe to use.