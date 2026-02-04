Reddit Says This Aldi Frozen Treat Is Pricey But Delicious

A beloved treat has recently returned to Aldi's freezer cases, and fans of the grocery chain are excited. The Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches first came out in 2023 for a limited time, and people on Reddit quickly begged for them to come back. It sounds like they got these macarons with ice cream right compared to the frozen regular macarons, which we felt should be avoided.

Back then, Redditors praised the chewy cookie holding up to the ice cream. They loved the hints of caramel in the cookie. "They nailed this one!" a Redditor extolled. The treat has recently returned, and users of Reddit still largely agree it's just as delicious as ever. There is one pain point, however. While the treat used to cost $4.95 for a box of four, it now runs $4.49 for a box of three. It may be that it's relative to other Aldi products, but commenters are finding the price a little too much for them. Plus, some feel the uneven amount may be difficult to navigate in an equitable home of two people, with one Redditor writing, "I might be able to justify $4.50 for 4, but my annoyance that there isn't an even amount for my partner and me will make me pass."