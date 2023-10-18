6 Frozen Desserts To Buy At Aldi And 6 You Might Want To Avoid
Aldi has long been known as the champion of budget-savvy shoppers, offering quality grocery items at prices that have competitors scratching their heads. But as any seasoned Aldi shopper will tell you, the frozen dessert section can be a bit of a mixed bag. We've all experienced the disappointment of searching the frozen dessert aisle for a new late-night treat, only to find nothing but letdowns.
In this guide, we're here to help you navigate the icy shelves of Aldi's frozen dessert selection, spend less time and money on duds and more on indulging your favorite frozen treat cravings. Whether you're in the mood for a creamy ice cream, a delicious cold pie, or a refreshing, fruity popsicle to cool down on a scorching summer day, we've got you covered.
Grab your spoon and prepare your taste buds, because we're about to explore six of the finest and six of the less appealing frozen desserts you can snag at Aldi.
Buy: My/Mochi Ice Cream
When it comes to frozen desserts at Aldi, there's one brand that stands out as a true crowd-pleaser – My/Mochi. It's important to note that My/Mochi isn't an exclusive Aldi brand, but it has secured its status as a go-to choice among dessert enthusiasts and frugal shoppers. So, what's the deal with this delectable delight that makes it a standout in the frozen dessert section?
My/Mochi ice cream snacks are a twist on traditional mochi, a beloved Japanese treat. Traditional mochi is crafted entirely from sweetened glutinous rice dough that offers a uniquely chewy texture, which may be a somewhat acquired taste. But with My/Mochi, you'll find a creamy and cold ice cream center inside that delicate, sweetened dough. The result is a deliciously chewy and creamy texture combination.
At Aldi stores, you can get yourself a box of My/Mochi in a variety of flavors, like Cookies and Cream, Strawberry, and Sweet Mango. However, while reviewers generally love this product, some reviewers advise to steer clear of the mango flavor and try some of the others instead. If you can find these bite-sized pieces of bliss at your local store, don't hesitate to pick up a box. However, Aldi has recently begun offering its generic version, Wao Mochi, so My/Mochi might not be available in every location.
Avoid: Sundae Shoppe Minis ice cream cookie sandwiches
Let's talk about a frozen dessert that might initially catch your eye, especially if you're a die-hard Oreo cookie fan. These Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Minis Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches may seem like a sweet revelation for Oreo enthusiasts, but unfortunately, it leaves a lot to be desired and doesn't live up to expectations.
First and foremost, let's address the size. When you look at the packaging, you might expect these sandwiches to align with your average, satisfyingly substantial ice cream sandwich. Unfortunately, it's nowhere close. In fact, it's essentially bite-sized, roughly the same dimensions as a regular Oreo cookie. It's a little thicker than the average Oreo due to the more substantial ice cream filling, but not by much. This pint-sized portion might leave you feeling a tad disappointed, especially if you were expecting a more substantial treat for your money.
Then there's the flavor, which is a bit of a mixed bag but not good enough to recommend. The chocolate cookie exterior is very chocolatey and delivers that familiar Oreo cookie flavor. However, the vanilla ice cream flavor doesn't taste like anything, much less the deliciously creamy Oreo filling you might expect. All in all, you may want to give these treats a pass and find something with a little bit better value.
Sundae Shoppe Super Premium Ice Cream Pints
Aldi is your go-to destination for a wide range of ice cream brands and flavors, but one particular ice cream product truly stands out. Enter Sundae Shoppe's Super Premium Ice Cream Pints. Super-premium ice cream isn't just a fancy marketing term; it's a specific designation that indicates a higher quality ice cream than most. Super premium ice cream has a higher fat content, and less air churned into it than your regular run-of-the-mill ice cream, making it denser, creamier, and incredibly rich.
This line of ice cream is meant to compete with ice cream giant Ben & Jerry's, known for its extravagant flavors and chunky mix-ins. And it's safe to say that Brookie Dough stands a fighting chance in terms of taste. Both super-premium and Ben & Jerry's ice creams offer the velvety, full-bodied texture and premium quality that discerning ice cream enthusiasts crave.
Sundae Shoppe's Super Premium Ice Cream Pints are available in flavors like Brookie Dough, Make Fudge Not War, and Thank You Cherry Much, which are all comparable flavors when compared to the Ben & Jerry's Half Baked, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Cherry Garcia, respectively. While it won't taste exactly the same if you compare it side-by-side, the resemblance is so good that you may not miss your brand name pints in the future.
Avoid: Specially Selected macarons
These Specially Selected macarons at Aldi may look like a delightful treat, with a colorful appearance and delicate packaging, but it might not quite hit the sweet spot for everyone. Macarons have a reputation for being a more refined, indulgent dessert, and if you're on the hunt for macarons that'll truly wow your taste buds, these might not be your top pick. Sure, it looks lovely and all, but some texture and size factors must be considered. You might want to explore other dessert options that'll really hit the spot if you're seeking a more satisfying, sweet experience.
First off, these macarons are made with almond flour. While there's nothing necessarily wrong with almond flour in general, it can lead to a slightly different texture than you might be used to in your typical macaron. Some reviewers have found that these macarons are coarse, which isn't what you'd expect from this classic treat. You see, macarons are known for the melt-in-your-mouth quality, and these miss the mark on that front.
Then there's the size problem. You'd likely hope for a satisfying and indulgent bite when you pick up a box of macarons, especially considering the price tag. Unfortunately, these macarons are somewhat smaller than your typical macaron. So, you might find yourself wanting a bit more in each bite, and it feels like you're not getting enough value for your money.
Buy: Belmont Pie Bites
If you've never tried Belmont's Pie Bites, get ready to discover why it's a cult classic among dedicated Aldi shoppers. It might be small, but it packs a punch in terms of flavor. Available in three luscious flavors — banana cream, coconut cream, and key lime — Aldi's pie bites are a dessert lover's dream. What sets these pie bites apart is not just the bite-sized pie flavor but also the convenience. Each box contains 10 bite-sized treats — honestly, trying to stop at just one is easier said than done. The petite size is perfect for portion control, but its flavor is anything but small, according to satisfied shoppers on Reddit.
Each pie bite features a crumbly and sweet graham crust, but the real star of the show is the pie-flavored filling, which captures the essence of classic cream pie flavors. Covering the whole thing is a thick and luxurious coating of rich, decadent chocolate. Plus, the texture is to die for – the chocolate coating breaks away with each bite to reveal a contrast of crunchy graham cracker and creamy pie filling.
And the best part? These delectable morsels won't kill your calorie goals. With just 60 or 70 calories per treat, it provides a guilt-free way to indulge in a little sweetness without going overboard. So, whether you're savoring one as an afternoon pick-me-up or indulging after dinner, these pie bites are a delightful, portion-controlled dessert that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Avoid: Sundae Shoppe Keto Ice Cream Cookie Dough
The growing trend of keto-friendly products in recent years has brought about an array of options for health-conscious consumers, and Aldi is no exception. You'll find Sundae Shoppe Keto Ice Cream Cookie Dough among these options. Before giving in to your cravings, some aspects of this ice cream might not make it your first choice.
First off, while it's designed to be keto-friendly, the flavor and texture are not quite what you'd expect in ice cream. Traditional ice cream delights us with its creamy richness, but keto-friendly ice creams often have to use different ingredients, like sugar substitutes. This can sometimes result in a flavor and texture that's not unpleasant but very different; some may miss that sweet, creamy familiarity. Overall, reviewers found this ice cream underwhelming.
But the most significant consideration for keto-conscious shoppers is the serving size. If you follow a keto lifestyle, then you're certainly considering your net carb count. Sundae Shoppe Keto Ice Cream Cookie Dough comes in pint-sized containers, but here's the catch: Unlike brands like Halo Top that advertise the net carbs for the entire pint, the suggested serving size is just ⅓ of the pint.
In other words, your portion is significantly smaller than you might expect. If you're used to indulging in a full pint of ice cream, it might not keep your dessert cravings at bay if you're watching your carbs.
Buy: Sundae Shoppe Donut Dessert Bars
Sundae Shoppe Donut Dessert Bar treats at Aldi are the delightful fusion of two beloved sweet treats: donuts and ice cream. These scrumptious frozen snacks have quickly become a fan favorite, and for good reason.
First, the flavor profile of these donut bars is a real crowd-pleaser. It manages to capture the essence of a classic donut in an ice cream, which is seriously impressive. The result is a dessert that offers the best of both worlds in one convenient package. It's like indulging in a donut and an ice cream cone simultaneously, and who can say no to that?
Now, it's worth noting that while the taste is a home run, some reviewers have commented on the size of these treats. It might be a bit smaller than what you'd expect, but don't let that deter you — the modest size of these treats can actually work to your advantage, allowing you to savor the flavor without overindulging.
Unfortunately, these tasty treats aren't always available, so you'll have to watch when Aldi puts them back in stock. If you're lucky enough to spot them at your local Aldi, don't hesitate to grab a box for yourself because it will probably fly off the shelves.
Avoid: Sundae Shoppe Gelato Caramel Cookie Crunch
This one may be a bit controversial to some Aldi shoppers out there, but we're not recommending that you steer clear of the entire Sundae Shoppe gelato series. Aldi is known for offering a variety of delightful frozen treats, and the gelato lineup does have its shining stars, like the Pistachio Biscotti and Triple Chocolate versions. However, when compared to other frozen desserts, some flavors can be a bit hit-or-miss, and the Sundae Shoppe Gelato Caramel Cookie Crunch is a miss.
The name itself may sound alluring and may make you imagine creamy gelato infused with rich caramel and studded with cookie crunch. Unfortunately, the reality falls short. The key letdown here is the flavor profile. While it's not necessarily a disaster, it's nowhere near as good compared to some of the other flavors in the Gelato lineup. The caramel might not be as luscious, and the cookie crunch may not deliver that satisfying texture you'd expect.
If you're eager to explore the world of Sundae Shoppe gelato at Aldi, it's best to steer clear of the Caramel Cookie Crunch flavor. Gelato should be a luxurious and indulgent experience, and there are flavors within this series that do a much better job of hitting those sweet spots.
Buy: Earth Grown almond milk non-dairy frozen dessert
If you're a vegan or vegetarian with a sweet tooth, then you know that there are more plant-based dessert choices out there than ever, but not all are worth your time. For plant-based shoppers in search of a dairy-free indulgence that truly satisfies, Aldi's Earth Grown Vegan Mocha Fudge non-dairy frozen dessert stands out as a must-try. Unlike some dairy-free options that can feel grainy or less satisfying in texture, this frozen dessert, made with almond milk, achieves a luxurious creaminess that closely mirrors traditional dairy ice cream. Every spoonful is a silky-smooth experience that will leave your taste buds thoroughly pleased, even if you're not vegan.
The rich flavor profile also keeps us coming back for more. Combining the deep, bold notes of coffee with the sweet indulgence of fudge, it offers a rich and robust flavor profile. You won't feel like you're missing out on anything when you dig into a bowl of this frozen delight. In fact, it might even outshine some traditional mocha-flavored ice creams. Earth Gorwn's frozen desserts have quality ingredients that you can feel good about — it's free from dairy, artificial flavors, and high fructose corn syrup, making them a more wholesome dessert option.
Avoid: Specially Selected mini cream puffs
At first glance, Aldi's Specially Selected frozen mini cream puffs may look like a convenient and delicious dessert option for parties, get-togethers, and celebrations. A large tub contains about 50 mini pastries you can defrost and serve for an after-dinner treat. However, a closer look at these petite pastries, and you may begin to have second thoughts.
First and foremost, the hallmark of cream puffs is their delicate, flaky pastry shells that effortlessly give way to rich and creamy fillings. Unfortunately, Specially Selected Mini Cream Puffs have texture issues. These mini cream puffs, in their frozen state, can be particularly stubborn when it comes to defrosting.
Reviewers have often noted that the thawing process can take quite a while, even up to hours. To make matters worse, defrosting can sometimes lead to unintended consequences such as inconsistent thawing and sogginess. Few things are as disappointing as a cream puff that has gone limp due to thawing, and this texture problem can be a deal-breaker for those who value the puff's signature crispness.
Buy: Sundae Shoppe ice cream sandwiches
Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Sandwiches from Aldi are a classic, timeless treat that captures the essence of what a good ice cream sandwich should be. Sure, it's nothing special — no gourmet ingredients, flavorful fillings, or high-end marketing here. Just soft, chewy cookies hugging a creamy ice cream filling, just like a simple, inexpensive ice cream sandwich should be.
The real beauty of Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Sandwiches lies in the affordability — it allows you to indulge in a classic treat without breaking the bank. You get twelve sandwiches per box, which is plenty for most families, and at around $3.00. While some pricier ice cream sandwich brands may offer a slight edge in terms of flavor complexity or ingredient quality, Sundae Shoppe's version remains a go-to choice for those who appreciate the simple pleasures of a well-made ice cream sandwich without any of the extras. It's a perfect option for family gatherings, after-dinner treats, or a satisfying sweet snack that won't leave your wallet feeling lighter.
Avoid: JarJoy Dessert in a Jar
The idea of a delicious dessert conveniently packaged in a jar sounds like a dream come true. However, JarJoy's products may be some of the more disliked frozen desserts that Aldi offers. One of the primary concerns raised by consumers is the quality and taste of JarJoy's desserts. Instead of a richly creamy and satisfying mouthfeel, many consumers have complained that the desserts are gritty and coarse.
Size is another issue frequently raised by those who've tried this dessert. The jar's small 3.2 oz size often leaves consumers wanting more, and they might find it difficult to justify the price for the quantity provided.
It's important to note that JarJoy's Dessert in a Jar is typically found in the refrigerated sections of stores. However, in Aldi, it's typically located in the frozen section. This positioning can impact the way consumers perceive the product, as they might expect a different taste and texture experience from a frozen dessert compared to a refrigerated one.