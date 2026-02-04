This Greasy, Outdated Chain Restaurant Appetizer Needs To Go
One of the most comforting things about dining at a chain restaurant is knowing exactly what's on the menu. There are no unexpected surprises, and, generally speaking, most of the entrées and appetizers stick around for good if they're still pulling in a healthy crowd. However, establishments that keep their blinders on and fail to mix up the menu every now and again can run the risk of becoming dated and boring. In our opinion, one of the outdated chain restaurant appetizers that seriously needs to go is battered mushrooms.
So, why should these vegetarian orbs be kicked to the curb? Greasy and heavy, this prosaic munchie has served its time and should make way for more creative starters because it simply never hits the spot. Instead of being crisp, golden, and structured, battered mushrooms are often soggy, squidgy, and flabby. Their heaviness can also leave an unpleasant film in the mouth and an unwelcome aftertaste.
Preparing a truly golden and crisp batch of battered mushrooms is a tricky job because mushrooms have a naturally high water content; the water turns to steam as they deep fry, which can prevent the batter from setting properly and cause it to absorb more oil. Plus, if the hot mushrooms are immediately placed on a plate versus a wire rack, the residual steam gets trapped inside and makes them squishier as they sit.
Battered button mushrooms lack flavor and character
Mushrooms taste better at restaurants when used as key ingredients in dishes like mushroom risotto or dumplings. However, this is often because upmarket eateries use varieties of fungi that have a meaty quality, depth, and color, such as king oysters and chanterelles. Battered mushrooms, on the other hand, are prepared with white button mushrooms that have a mild and delicate character. Their mellow flavor is easily overpowered by the saltiness of a deep-fried coating and any dips or sauces that are served with them.
Having said all this, there is some hope for battered mushrooms. For instance, sub the button mushrooms for the quirkier Enoki variety and dip them into a tempura-style batter, and you have a trendier, crisper, and lighter appetizer on your hands that doesn't have a greasy aftertaste.
Crab Rangoon and battered shrimp are a couple of other outdated chain restaurant appetizers that seriously need to go. While both these dishes are delicious when prepared and eaten immediately, they can easily become soggy and greasy just like battered mushrooms. With the cost of dining out rising, it makes sense to select a restaurant that you can rely on to hit that sweet spot without fail. Some of the other appetizers at American chain restaurants that aren't worth the price include Texas Roadhouse's fried pickles and Red Robin's cheesy mozzarella twists.