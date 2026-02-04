This Greasy, Outdated Chain Restaurant Appetizer Needs To Go

One of the most comforting things about dining at a chain restaurant is knowing exactly what's on the menu. There are no unexpected surprises, and, generally speaking, most of the entrées and appetizers stick around for good if they're still pulling in a healthy crowd. However, establishments that keep their blinders on and fail to mix up the menu every now and again can run the risk of becoming dated and boring. In our opinion, one of the outdated chain restaurant appetizers that seriously needs to go is battered mushrooms.

So, why should these vegetarian orbs be kicked to the curb? Greasy and heavy, this prosaic munchie has served its time and should make way for more creative starters because it simply never hits the spot. Instead of being crisp, golden, and structured, battered mushrooms are often soggy, squidgy, and flabby. Their heaviness can also leave an unpleasant film in the mouth and an unwelcome aftertaste.

Preparing a truly golden and crisp batch of battered mushrooms is a tricky job because mushrooms have a naturally high water content; the water turns to steam as they deep fry, which can prevent the batter from setting properly and cause it to absorb more oil. Plus, if the hot mushrooms are immediately placed on a plate versus a wire rack, the residual steam gets trapped inside and makes them squishier as they sit.