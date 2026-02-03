Give Instant Ramen A Gourmet Twist With One Jarred Sauce
The ultimate student food, instant ramen is convenient, quick, and easy to prepare. However, if you've got flavor fatigue from eating the same variety of noodles on repeat, it's time to give your instant ramen a gourmet twist with one jarred ingredient: Tomato sauce.
Now, you might be thinking that the unassuming jar of sauce sitting in your pantry is a far cry from a gourmet ingredient. However, tomatoes are a rich source of glutamic acid (an amino acid found in Parmesan, mushrooms, and seaweed), which means they're brilliant at giving dishes a distinctive savory flavor and depth. Adding a dash of tomato sauce to your ramen amps up its umami character and imbues it with a rounded taste, particularly when combined with other flavorful extras, such as a good-quality olive oil and fresh herbs.
To begin, fry the contents of your seasoning packet and dehydrated veggies in some olive oil before pouring in a measure of jarred tomato sauce and a dash of water. Cook your noodles directly in this lip-smacking tomato base and allow them to soak up all that savory flavor (overcooking the noodles is one of the mistakes people always make when preparing ramen, so keep an eye on them to prevent them from turning sloppy). You can also add herbs, like fresh basil, to give the soup base an Italian feel that complements the tartness of the tomatoes.
Jarred tomato sauce has layers of flavor
There are several brands of good-quality jarred tomato sauce to choose from at the supermarket, with their own distinct flavors. For instance, you could select an earthy variety flavored with salty Parmesan, herby options featuring oregano, or sweeter alternatives featuring a dash of sugar to offset the natural tartness of the tomatoes. This extra boost of flavor will lay the groundwork for producing a soup base that tastes like you've spent hours laboring over it at the stove. Better yet, it makes a great foundation for adding more flavors, such as beaten eggs.
While your noodles are bubbling away, crack an egg yolk into a bowl, give it a whisk, and add in some grated Parmesan or pecorino. Then take a small amount of the hot tomato sauce from the pan and stir it into your eggs to temper them. Once your noodles are cooked, incorporate your cheesy egg yolks into the sauce to lend it a creamier consistency and thickness. Alternatively, add ranch to your instant ramen for a velvety vibe without the eggs. Whichever option you go for, finish your ramen with a pat of butter and more shredded cheese to truly take it into gourmet territory. Like your noodles to have a zingier flavor? Consider upgrading your ramen with ponzu sauce, which is traditionally made with citrus juice, rice wine, and soy.