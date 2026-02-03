Give Instant Ramen A Gourmet Twist With One Jarred Sauce

The ultimate student food, instant ramen is convenient, quick, and easy to prepare. However, if you've got flavor fatigue from eating the same variety of noodles on repeat, it's time to give your instant ramen a gourmet twist with one jarred ingredient: Tomato sauce.

Now, you might be thinking that the unassuming jar of sauce sitting in your pantry is a far cry from a gourmet ingredient. However, tomatoes are a rich source of glutamic acid (an amino acid found in Parmesan, mushrooms, and seaweed), which means they're brilliant at giving dishes a distinctive savory flavor and depth. Adding a dash of tomato sauce to your ramen amps up its umami character and imbues it with a rounded taste, particularly when combined with other flavorful extras, such as a good-quality olive oil and fresh herbs.

To begin, fry the contents of your seasoning packet and dehydrated veggies in some olive oil before pouring in a measure of jarred tomato sauce and a dash of water. Cook your noodles directly in this lip-smacking tomato base and allow them to soak up all that savory flavor (overcooking the noodles is one of the mistakes people always make when preparing ramen, so keep an eye on them to prevent them from turning sloppy). You can also add herbs, like fresh basil, to give the soup base an Italian feel that complements the tartness of the tomatoes.