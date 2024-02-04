Ranch Is The Tangy Addition You Need For Velvety Instant Ramen

To amp up the flavor of your DIY ranch instant ramen, try cooking the noodles in chicken broth instead of water. After stirring in the ranch seasoning you can opt to add a bit of butter to make it extra creamy and delicious. The combination of the butter, chicken broth, and ranch seasoning will make the broth taste significantly more rich and filling than if just using plain water. Take your noodles from college dorm to restaurant level by topping them with scallions, egg, edamame, bean sprouts, bok choy, sesame seeds, or cilantro. You can also add some more protein like shredded chicken which pairs perfectly with the tangy flavor of the ranch seasoning (who doesn't love chicken with ranch?).

If, like many people, you have a bottle of ranch dressing in your fridge at all times but fail to have any ranch seasoning packets, you might be wondering if you can use that on your ramen instead. Of course, you can always try it, like this Redditor who added ranch dressing and cheese to a bowl of ramen. Just note that the mayo and buttermilk in the dressing will result in a whole different, and arguably less sophisticated, flavor and texture of your ramen. Ranch dressing also doesn't mix well with broth so it's better for use on noodles that aren't in a soup. Using a seasoning packet will keep the broth soupy and not a chunky, globby mess.