Florida's Favorite Grocery Chain Isn't Publix Or Kroger, According To New Report

It's no secret that Floridians love Publix. It's such a popular notion that news websites have written long-form explainers of why people from the Sunshine State enjoy their home state grocery giant as much as they do. But for all the fandom around Pub Subs and staff friendliness, another grocery chain has become Florida's favorite, and it's originally from thousands of miles away.

According to a supermarket survey from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Trader Joe's has topped Publix to become Florida's favorite grocery store, as measured annually by reports of customer satisfaction.

While Publix remains a formidable contender at 84 points out of a possible 100, it unfortunately stagnated at that number. Meanwhile, Trader Joe's, formerly in second place, leapfrogged Publix with a modest but significant 2-point increase, scoring 86 in this year's survey. Kroger is significantly behind the competition in 11th place, at a stagnant 78 — the same score as supermarkets in general. But with the top tier so close, it's possible that Trader Joe's will again be bested by Publix next year. For now, though, it sits atop the Florida grocery hierarchy.