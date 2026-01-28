Florida's Favorite Grocery Chain Isn't Publix Or Kroger, According To New Report
It's no secret that Floridians love Publix. It's such a popular notion that news websites have written long-form explainers of why people from the Sunshine State enjoy their home state grocery giant as much as they do. But for all the fandom around Pub Subs and staff friendliness, another grocery chain has become Florida's favorite, and it's originally from thousands of miles away.
According to a supermarket survey from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Trader Joe's has topped Publix to become Florida's favorite grocery store, as measured annually by reports of customer satisfaction.
While Publix remains a formidable contender at 84 points out of a possible 100, it unfortunately stagnated at that number. Meanwhile, Trader Joe's, formerly in second place, leapfrogged Publix with a modest but significant 2-point increase, scoring 86 in this year's survey. Kroger is significantly behind the competition in 11th place, at a stagnant 78 — the same score as supermarkets in general. But with the top tier so close, it's possible that Trader Joe's will again be bested by Publix next year. For now, though, it sits atop the Florida grocery hierarchy.
Trader Joe's is a cultural phenomenon like few grocery stores
Trader Joe's has been in growth mode since its 1967 debut, and its policy of expanding as fast as possible seems to be paying dividends. In the nearly 60 years since its founding, Trader Joe's has gone from one small store in Pasadena, CA to well over 550 locations nationwide, about 200 of which are in California — and only 25 or so are in Florida. But its smaller presence in this state clearly packs an outsized punch.
Nationwide, Trader Joe's has an obsessive and devoted fandom. Trader Joe's super fans have written viral songs about their love for the store and planned months-long road trips to visit as many Trader Joe's locations as possible. Recently, some have even begun reselling its signature canvas shopping bags for thousands of dollars to fashionable international buyers who can't easily get one. Trader Joe's is only in the United States, but it's a worldwide phenomenon.
Tourists and locals alike can get a glimpse of the original magic by shopping at the very first Trader Joe's, which is still open in Pasadena. It's smaller than usual and may feel dated, but you can't escape the feeling that this is where it all started. And given Trader Joe's vaguely tropical theming, it's no wonder that it's become a big hit in Florida, much like it did in the similarly warm California.