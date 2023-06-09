The Trader Joe's Shoppers Who Love The Store So Much They Made A Song

There are all types of shoppers: Those who have never been to Trader Joe's, those who have been to Trader Joe's for the first time and like it, and then there are the people who love Trader Joe's. And by love, we mean really love. There's something about Trader Joe's that gets certain people really excited to the point these people can actually be called "superfans." In fact, said people would go so far as to even write a song about their beloved grocery store chain.

In fact, some superfans recently took their fandom to the next level. On May 19, brothers Dana and Alden McWayne released the song "Let's Go to Trader Joe's." The McWayne brothers, or as their band is called, Dana and Alden, collaborated with Cinya Khan, singer of the band Tiny Habits, to produce this song, which can currently be found everywhere from Spotify to TikTok. The song itself seems to be rather popular (especially in the Trader Joe's shopping community), with one 21-second snippet of the song on Instagram breaking over one million views. It can be said that Trader Joe's fans can find humor in their favorite grocery store.

But what exactly are the McWaynes and Khan singing about? Are they singing about all the interesting stuff Trader Joe's is so famous for selling? Are they singing about low prices? Actually, the song isn't really as much about Trader Joe's as it is about "finding young love" in the grocery aisles of your local Trader Joe's. And who said grocery shopping isn't romantic?