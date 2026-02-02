10 Ina Garten-Approved Restaurants Across The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing Ina Garten knows, it's food. The cook, cookbook author, and TV host, who exudes nothing but comforting vibes, is famous for her elegant, unfussy approach to cuisine, which can be seen in everything from her simple daily breakfast to her staples like her roast chicken (which none other than Nigella Lawson helped her out with). However, like any food lover, Garten's a big fan not just of making food, but of enjoying top-notch restaurant dishes. Never one to gatekeep her secrets, she's also been pretty vocal over the years about the eateries that she thinks knock it out of the park.

As you'd probably expect from Garten's famously Hamptons-centered approach to life, a lot of her favorite restaurants are located on the East End of Long Island. However, she doesn't just stick to those small enclaves. Garten has traversed the entire United States in pursuit of good food, and she's found it everywhere from Georgetown to Beverly Hills. Plus, if you thought that the cook would only stick to gourmet cuisine, you'd be mistaken. Garten's a big admirer of not one, but two fast food joints, which you might be able to head to next time you're hankering for a burger.