Why Wolfgang Puck Says Your Palate Is The Key To Better Cooking

There's no denying chef Wolfgang Puck's reputation in the culinary world. He's won James Beard Awards, garnered Michelin stars, been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame, and, thanks to his TV work, you'll even find his name in a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. All of this (apart from the Walk of Fame star, perhaps) makes him more than qualified to throw his hat into the ring regarding how to become a better cook.

Puck recommends working on developing your palate to improve your cooking. To the uninitiated, the palate may seem like quite a lofty concept. The Cambridge Dictionary defines it as, "A person's ability to taste and judge good food and drink." And while the temptation is to assume this is an innate quality, like having a high IQ, this is far from the case.

It's certainly true that we are not born with identical palates. Some people have greater sensitivity to certain tastes, and it's even been suggested that women may be better tasters than men. However, everyone can train their palate and, conversely, harm their palate through choices like smoking. But how exactly does one train the palate? And why will this improve your cooking? As it turns out, there's more than one answer to each question.