19 Amazon Finds For A Retro Diner-Style Kitchen
When you think of a diner, you probably imagine the aesthetic of a classic American eatery: bright-red booth seats, stools at a long counter, checkered floor, retro-looking artwork on the wall, and so on. If you love this aesthetic, then you should read up on the origin story of the iconic American diner, which may just inspire you to design your own kitchen to look like one.
Maybe you want to completely revamp your kitchen to make it look as close to a retro diner as possible, or maybe you want to add a few touches here and there as an homage to a classic aesthetic. Either way, you can get the items that you need directly from Amazon. To help you sort through the many different options available — there are more products than you may expect for such a relatively niche design choice — we've compiled this list of some of the best items. Look through these retro-inspired products and see which ones are the best fit for your kitchen.
Diner Coffee Mugs
The most classic diner staple? Coffee, of course. But you can't serve coffee in just any mug — you need a diner-style set. These mugs are made with thick ceramic, have a sturdy handle, and are dishwasher-safe. Serving up hot beverages in these mugs will immediately get you in the retro diner mindset.
You can buy these Coletti Diner Coffee Mugs from Amazon. A set of four is $25.09 and a set of six is $28.89.
TableCraft Coca-Cola Napkin Dispenser
It's not a diner without a napkin dispenser, so if you want to get the full diner experience in your own kitchen, then you need one, too. And what could be better than this Coco-Cola-themed model? After all, Coca-Cola is one of the most quintessential diner elements out there. This napkin dispenser is a perfect and practical centerpiece for your retro diner-style kitchen table.
You can buy this TableCraft Coca-Cola Napkin Dispenser from Amazon for $24.99.
TableCraft 3-Piece Nostalgia Squeeze Bottle Set
At any diner, right next to the napkin dispenser, you'll find a set of squeeze bottles for the necessary condiments. You can easily recreate this effect with this three-piece squeeze bottle set. Each bottle features the fun design of a diner waitress carrying a tray of hot food, so it's in keeping with the theme. The set comes with a red bottle labeled "Ketchup," a yellow bottle labeled "Mustard," and a white bottle without a label. You can use this unlabeled item for any of your other favorite condiments — maybe homemade ranch or garlic aioli.
You can buy this three-piece TableCraft Nostalgia Squeeze Bottle Set from Amazon for $12.26.
Creative Co-Op Eat Here Retro Wall Decor
You're also going to need diner-style decor in your kitchen if you really want to commit to this design. Check out this "Eat Here" retro metal sign from Creative Co-Op. Underneath "Eat Here," the text reads, "It's cheap and homemade," which is fitting for anyone who values home cooking. The "Eat Here" also has an arrow wrapped around it, so you can situate it in your home to point directly toward your kitchen or dining table, depending on your preference.
You can buy this Creative Co-Op "Eat Here" Retro Wall Decor from Amazon for $28.73.
TableCraft Coca-Cola Salt and Pepper Shaker Set
Coca-Cola was bound to show up on this list again, and this time around, it comes in the form of salt and pepper shakers. These items are basically a non-negiotable in the kitchen, especially for a diner-style kitchen, so you might as well make them as fun as possible. With this design, both shakers are in the form of classic Coco-Cola glass bottles, and they sit within a metal "Coca-Cola" rack. It's an eye-catching product that's sure to get your dinner guests talking.
You can buy this TableCraft Coca-Cola Salt and Pepper Shaker Set from Amazon for $25.45.
Nostalgia Retro 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
We've already talked about diner-style mugs, but if you purchase those, then you're also going to need a coffee maker — specifically, one that looks like it could have come right out of a '50s-era American diner. That's where this retro 12-cup programmable coffee maker comes in. It has a fun retro design and even has "Nostalgia" printed across the front (the name of the company that makes the product, though it also fits the aesthetic). At the same time, it has modern features: It's programmable (so you can set it to make coffee at a certain time), it shuts off automatically, and it'll keep the coffee hot for up to two hours. Plus, it comes in three color options: aqua, pink, and red.
You can buy this Nostalgia Retro 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker from Amazon for $89.99.
Red and White Checkered Tablecloth
Red-and-white checkered patterns always have a classic, retro feel, so this tablecloth will fit right into your new kitchen aesthetic. It comes in multiple sizes and in both round and rectangular options, so you should be able to find one that fits your kitchen table. You can also use it to adorn side tables or counters during dinner parties if you want to really commit to the retro theme.
You can buy this LTC Linens Red and White Checkered Tablecloth on Amazon. The price varies depending on the size and shape, ranging from $11.45 to $20.15.
Mid Century Retro Oven Mitts and Pot Holders Set
The design of this oven mitt and pot holder set looks like it came directly out of the 1950s. Each piece features a pattern of brightly colored circles in star-like shapes, all against a cream-colored base. The set comes with four pieces: two oven mitts and two pot holders. Each piece has a hanging loop for easy storage. Additionally, each piece is heat-resistant up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit.
You can buy this Lonsant Mid Century Retro Oven Mitts and Pot Holders Set from Amazon for $21.99.
Original Classic Jersey Diner Coffee Cup and Saucer Set
Here's another coffee mug option: this classic Jersey diner coffee cup and saucer set. It comes with four pieces: two coffee mugs and two saucers. The design features an ivory-colored base with various dark green stripes. These dishes are designed to look like they came right out of a classic Jersey diner, and having them in your kitchen may just inspire you to try making some old-school New Jersey diner dishes, like disco fries or a New Jersey sloppy joe.
You can buy this History Company Classic Jersey Diner Coffee Cup and Saucer Set from Amazon for $36.
Elite Gourmet Diner '50s Retro Countertop Toaster Oven
If you loved the look of the retro coffee maker, then you need to check out this vintage-style countertop toaster oven. The design will fit right in with your home diner theme, right alongside the coffee maker. Not only will it look great on your counter (it can function as its own piece of decor, really), but it's also super useful. Use this toaster oven to make everything from entrees like chicken and fish to side dishes like cornbread and veggies. Just make sure to avoid these common mistakes people make with toaster ovens, like overcrowding it or not using the right temperature.
You can buy this Elite Gourmet '50s Diner Retro Countertop Toaster Oven from Amazon for $59.99.
Retro Fast Food Basket and Checkered Liners Set
Many diners ditch classic plates entirely and serve food in baskets instead, complete with checkered liners. And if you want your own kitchen to look like a diner, we think it's worth investing in a set of these same items. This setup may not be practical for everyday use (you'd have to keep buying the liners on a regular basis since they're not reusable), but these baskets are fun to have around when you host guests for dinner. With these on hand, you'll treat your dinner guests to the true retro diner experience. There are two color options to choose from: red baskets with black checkered liners or black baskets with red checkered liners.
You can buy this set of Avant Grub Retro Style Red Fast Food Baskets from Amazon. A set of six baskets with 60 liners costs $16.99, while a set of 12 baskets with 120 liners costs $25.41.
Black Round Stainless Steel Condiment Caddy
Here's a simple and practical item that also fits the diner theme: a round black condiment caddy. Just like at any diner, your table needs to provide the basic add-ons to any meal — condiments, salt and pepper, sugar and sweeteners, and so on — so you're going to need a convenient place to put them. This caddy will keep all of the necessities together on the table, making it easy for your guests to reach without letting all the condiments and seasonings clutter the table.
You can buy this G.E.T. Black Round Stainless Steel Condiment Caddy from Amazon for $15.74.
Hot Coffee Shop Embossed Metal Sign
As we've mentioned, the right decor is just as important as the right coffee mugs or appliances when it comes to creating your at-home, diner-style kitchen. So, here's another option for a fitting and stylish metal sign. This one reads "Hot Coffee Shop" and is designed to look like a blue mug. It's cute, has a vintage feel, and is perfect for any diner lovers with a special affinity for caffeine.
You can buy this Open Road Hot Coffee Shop Embossed Metal Sign from Amazon for $21.99.
Nostalgia Wide 2-Slice Toaster
If you've already decided to buy the retro toaster oven and coffee maker, then you might as well make it a trifecta and buy this wide, two-slice toaster. This appliance is also from the Nostalgia brand, just like the coffee maker, so they'll match perfectly. The toaster even comes in the same color options of aqua, pink, and red. This toaster is ultra wide, so even the thickest slices of toast will fit just fine. It also has five browning levels, so you can decide just how toasted you want your bread. Finally, it has a crumb tray that easily slides out for convenient cleaning.
You can buy this Nostalgia Wide 2-Slice Toaster from Amazon for $37.99.
Libbey 6-Piece Fountain Shoppe Classic Ice Cream Soda Glass Set
If you're going to have a retro diner-style kitchen, then you must be prepared to serve milkshakes in the right glass. These are classic fountain shoppe sundae glasses: tall and tapered with a wide top and narrow bottom. Whenever you have guests over (or even when you just want a special treat for yourself), bring out these glasses and fill them with the best vanilla milkshake in the world. Or, for a different flavor, try a chocolate chip cookie milkshake or a berry milkshake. This set comes with six dishwasher-safe glasses.
You can buy this six-piece set of 12-ounce Libbey Fountain Shoppe Classic Ice Cream Soda Glasses from Amazon for $48.
TableCraft Coca-Cola Glass Straw Dispenser with Metal Lid
If you invite guests over for dinner at your vintage home diner, then you'll probably serve them a beverage of some kind. They'll really be impressed when they can grab a straw right out of this Coca-Cola-themed straw dispenser, the kind that would come right out of a real diner. This dispenser is made of glass with a chrome-plated lid, so it likely feels very high-quality. All you have to do is raise the lid, and the collection of straws will lift out for easy reach.
You can buy this TableCraft Coca-Cola Glass Straw Dispenser from Amazon for $29.57.
Lily's Home Retro Kitchen Wall Clock
Having a clock in the kitchen is always a good idea — you can keep track of the time before guests arrive for dinner or make sure you're done cooking before you need to get back to work. When it comes to your kitchen's diner theme, this retro wall clock is just what you need to fit the aesthetic thanks to its vintage-looking design. But it's also super functional: Not only is it a clock, but it has a built-in thermometer and timer. The clock section is also designed to be easy to read, with large, thick black numbers. Plus, this vintage clock comes in a wide array of colors, so you can choose the one that fits your specific retro theme the best. These colors include black, turquoise, orange, yellow, and light blue, among others.
You can buy this Lily's Home Retro Kitchen Wall Clock from Amazon for $33.99.
Nostalgic-Art Retro Fridge Magnets
If you spend a lot of time cooking, then you probably also spend a lot of time looking at the front of your fridge. With this in mind, you're going to need some retro magnets to help keep your kitchen in the full diner swing. This set comes with nine different fridge magnets, all of which have an old-school design or image that will instantly remind you of '50s diners, like the one that reads "American Diner" and features a smiling, '50s-style waitress. Meanwhile, the other magnets feature some of the food and drinks that you can find at diners, such as burgers, fries, and a stack of pancakes.
You can buy this set of nine Nostalgic-Art Retro Fridge Magnets from Amazon for $10.99.
Retro-Style Salt and Pepper Shakers
The last item on this list is another salt and pepper shaker option. This set is much simpler than the ones shaped like Coca-Cola bottles, so these are better if you want items that look a bit more straightforward. These shakers feature an old-school, glass design — the kind that you would find on just about any diner table — complete with airtight metal caps. And while they may be called salt and pepper shakers, you can use them for any seasoning that you want to keep close at hand on the dining room table.
You can buy this set of 1st Choice Retro-Style Salt and Pepper Shakers from Amazon for $8.99.