7 Vegetables You Should Buy Frozen, Not Fresh

Nothing compares to the look and flavor of freshly picked vegetables, if you're lucky enough to have access to them. But, unless you have a regular farmers' market nearby or are a skilled gardener yourself, the best you can hope for are supermarket veggies that were picked underripe and are likely several days old. While these can be tasty, they can also be disappointing, especially if they're out of season. Even worse, many are highly perishable. Most of us have had that disappointing moment when we realize the veggies we've been storing all week have gone bad and need to be tossed.

For this reason, frozen veggies are often a better choice. Nutritionists, such as our expert, Rachel Gargano, MS, RD, CSSD, CBS, Chief Registered Dietitian at Live it Up, are big fans. "Frozen vegetables are a great option because, in most cases, the freezing process allows them to maintain their nutritional value for longer than fresh," Gargano said. "Not only that, but frozen veggies are both less expensive and have a longer shelf life." Additionally, because they're frozen right after harvest, they often taste better than fresh veggies that have been sitting around a while.