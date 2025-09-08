The Best Mozzarella Sticks Come From A Steakhouse Chain

Mozzarella sticks should be gooey and crispy. They should have a distinct crunch when you break them apart, and the cheese should stretch as far as it needs to get to the marinara sauce. Even if you've found ways to make them as easily as possible at home — like air fryer mozzarella sticks, for example — it can be tricky to get the texture right. Frozen mozzarella stick brands can work great, but some of them can cook up to have mushy breading. Restaurants can offer a perfect mozzarella stick without any of the work — so we ranked 8 chain restaurant mozzarella sticks on a mission to uncover the best of the bunch.

The absolute best mozzarella sticks are found in steakhouse chain you might recognize, a place known for Australian stylings and a pretty good Bloomin Onion: Outback Steakhouse. This restaurant is good for more than just a juicy steak (here's our ranking of 5 Outback Steakhouse steaks), it's where your mozzarella dreams come true with an appetizer order known as Fried Mozzarella Bloomerangs. Our tester loved the golden-brown, crispy crust on these L-shaped mozzarella sticks. A few other features made the Fried Mozzarella Bloomerangs stand out as well, like Outback's signature Bloomin' Onion Seasoning in the breading.