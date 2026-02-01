For The Richest Bananas Foster, Pour This Type Of Rum

The banana might be a fruit that's often overlooked for fine desserts because it's considered a humble, budget-friendly option. In 1951, though, the staff at New Orleans restaurant Brennan's was challenged to make something special with the fruit for a VIP guest. Rum was added to create a flaming, indulgent tableside dessert that they named Bananas Foster. While some recipes call for white rum, the original uses dark rum because it produces the richest results.

One of the differences between white rum and dark rum is the flavor profile. While white rum is usually refreshing with a smooth and subtle flavor, its counterpart is bolder and can taste smoky and sweet because it generally ages longer. Dark rum also develops characteristics of molasses, spices, and caramel, and it can appear brown, black, or red in color. In Bananas Foster, these notes blend well with the brown sugar and caramelized fruit. That's because, as the alcohol is flambéed, it adds a warmth and complex sweetness that you don't get with white rum.