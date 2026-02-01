For The Richest Bananas Foster, Pour This Type Of Rum
The banana might be a fruit that's often overlooked for fine desserts because it's considered a humble, budget-friendly option. In 1951, though, the staff at New Orleans restaurant Brennan's was challenged to make something special with the fruit for a VIP guest. Rum was added to create a flaming, indulgent tableside dessert that they named Bananas Foster. While some recipes call for white rum, the original uses dark rum because it produces the richest results.
One of the differences between white rum and dark rum is the flavor profile. While white rum is usually refreshing with a smooth and subtle flavor, its counterpart is bolder and can taste smoky and sweet because it generally ages longer. Dark rum also develops characteristics of molasses, spices, and caramel, and it can appear brown, black, or red in color. In Bananas Foster, these notes blend well with the brown sugar and caramelized fruit. That's because, as the alcohol is flambéed, it adds a warmth and complex sweetness that you don't get with white rum.
Tips for choosing the best dark rum for Bananas Foster
Bananas Foster is a vintage ice cream dessert everyone should try once. While choosing the right fruit is an essential part (ripe rather than green), it's just as important to choose the right rum. Some people might reach for 151, which contains 75.5% alcohol by volume (ABV), thinking that the high proof will give the dessert a good punch. However, that punch won't stay in the dessert. Rather, it will send a very large flame toward the kitchen ceiling. Such incidents can be avoided by selecting a dark rum with a 40% ABV.
Another aspect to consider is the flavor profile of the rum itself because it needs to complement the sweet ingredients in Bananas Foster. While many dark rums taste smoky and sweet, not all of them do. A couple of good options are Goslings Black Seal Rum and Myers's Original Dark Rum. Since both of these cost less than $30, it's clear that you don't have to get the most expensive rum to get quality results.