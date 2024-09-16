Can You Return A Costco Cake? Here's What To Know

Costco's return policy is generous, to say the least — members have been known to make some surprising returns and walk away with a full refund, even for items that are half-eaten. One Costco bakery secret you may not have known is that all the cakes are eligible for return if you so choose. Maybe you had to cancel a birthday party at the last minute or you accidentally grabbed the wrong flavor. Whatever your reason, you can return a cake to Costco if you are not 100% satisfied with it, even if there are a few bites taken out of it.

When it comes to Costco's return policy, it is easier for the company to outline the handful of items that you cannot return, rather than list all the items you can. It is not specified anywhere on Costco's return policy that members cannot return a cake, therefore it is safe to assume that you could, hypothetically, return a cake — this applies to both pre-made cakes that are displayed in Costco's bakery section as well as the personalized sheet cakes that are made to order for your celebration. If you are not 100% satisfied with the state of your cake because of its design, flavor, or you simply ordered a backup that you didn't end up needing, the warehouse will most likely give you a refund as long as there is cake leftover to return.