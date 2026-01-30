​​10 Ways To Upgrade Canned Tomato Soup

We love canned tomato soup as much as the next person, but it's hard to say that there's a lot going on in it. The whole point of this food is that it's easy, reliable, and consistent every time, but because of this, manufacturers don't take a lot of risks with their flavors, especially in classic canned tomato soups. You only have to take a look at the ingredients in Campbell's Tomato Soup to know this to be true: Tomato purée, water, flour, and sugar dominate things, with a couple of flavorings thrown in. Simple and effective? Yes. Interesting? Not really.

Never fear, though, folks. Upgrading canned tomato soup is unbelievably easy. Its unassuming flavor makes it perfect for sprucing up with all manner of different ingredients, both those that make immediate sense with tomato soup, and those that feel a little more out-there. Roasted garlic, cheese, and cream can give this dish a quick, delicious boost, while additions like fish sauce or eggs can move it into entirely new territory. The best part is that so many of these ingredients are things you probably have in your pantry already.