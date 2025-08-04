The Popular Italian Cheese That's Also Packed With Protein

When you think of cheese's nutritional value, protein might not be at the top of your list. However, Parmesan cheese is an excellent source of protein, giving you just one more reason to add a little extra on top of your meals. Parmesan cheese, particularly Parmigiano Reggiano, has around 10 grams of protein per ounce from the milk used in its production. As the cheese ages, the protein in the milk becomes increasingly dense due to the evaporation of moisture, resulting in a product that's packed with more protein than most other types of cheese.

Given that one ounce of Parmesan isn't all that much, it's easy to incorporate those levels of protein into your diet simply by sprinkling some extra on top of your favorite dishes. Meat-lovers pizza or meat sauce on pasta are already excellent sources of protein, so topping them with the fragrant cheese (or putting parmesan on the pasta before the sauce) is a great way to add more protein to your diet.