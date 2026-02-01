Ah, coleslaw. Some of us love it, and, well, some of us don't. But the real secret is where you get it, because the right recipe can make all the difference. Loads of chain restaurants offer up their version of this zippy dish, from Cracker Barrel to Applebee's, and I've willingly sampled it at loads of places. But the anticipation just comes up short at delivery. In my book, no other coleslaw compares to KFC's highly ranked offering. This one hits all taste notes from sweet and sour to salty and savory with sophistication you don't expect from a fast food joint.

This delectable combination of humble shredded cabbage and crisp carrots mixed with a creamy, mayo-based dressing is the perfect complement to a pulled pork sandwich, lobster roll, and, of course, a couple of fried chicken thighs. But you don't need to get out the smoker or fryer to pair your meal with a heaping bowl of goodness. Just take advantage of this insider tip and head straight to your neighborhood KFC for the chain restaurant with the hands-down best coleslaw.