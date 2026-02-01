The Chain Restaurant With The Hands-Down Best Coleslaw
Ah, coleslaw. Some of us love it, and, well, some of us don't. But the real secret is where you get it, because the right recipe can make all the difference. Loads of chain restaurants offer up their version of this zippy dish, from Cracker Barrel to Applebee's, and I've willingly sampled it at loads of places. But the anticipation just comes up short at delivery. In my book, no other coleslaw compares to KFC's highly ranked offering. This one hits all taste notes from sweet and sour to salty and savory with sophistication you don't expect from a fast food joint.
This delectable combination of humble shredded cabbage and crisp carrots mixed with a creamy, mayo-based dressing is the perfect complement to a pulled pork sandwich, lobster roll, and, of course, a couple of fried chicken thighs. But you don't need to get out the smoker or fryer to pair your meal with a heaping bowl of goodness. Just take advantage of this insider tip and head straight to your neighborhood KFC for the chain restaurant with the hands-down best coleslaw.
What makes KFC's coleslaw the hands-down best?
KFC is known for finger lickin' good chicken, but I never leave the drive-thru without stocking up on its largest container of coleslaw. While the rest of my family is munching away on extra crispy drumsticks, I'm spoon deep in a supersized container of creamy, crunchy goodness. Some chain restaurants' coleslaw is more like soggy, limp cabbage swimming in a runny mystery sauce, but not KFC's. Its version of this classic dish hits the sweet spot between too wet and too dry. Its blend is perfectly hydrated, the way good coleslaw should be.
While it's true that there are more than a dozen types of coleslaw, this chain's signature zesty dressing provides a rich, smooth foundation that coats the vegetables just the way I like it. It's truly the magic ingredient with a unique tang that packs a flavorful punch. It's exactly what makes this coleslaw a refreshing bite next to the chain's greasy fried chicken. It's not overpoweringly heavy, nor too sweet. There are loads of people pushing copycat recipes online that they say are "authentic" and "just as good," filled with ingredients like buttermilk and lemon juice. But I don't buy it. There's just no substitute for the original recipe that's not overpoweringly heavy nor too sweet, either.
KFC's coleslaw won't break the bank (and it lasts for days, too)
While the chain moved its corporate headquarters to Texas in 2025, rest assured it didn't change its coleslaw offerings. You can still pick up KFC's tasty blend of veggies and signature dressing in a 4-ounce individual cup. This single serving size costs $2.99 at my favorite location and has a mere 170 calories. If you love this quick-serve restaurant's coleslaw as much as I do (or you're feeding a ravenous crowd), grab the huge 16-ounce family-sized container for just $2.40 more. Pace yourself though, otherwise you'll have downed 640 calories by the time you reach the bottom. Of course, prices are likely to vary based on your location.
Go ahead and stock up, too. If stored in an airtight container in the fridge, I've found that KFC's scrumptious coleslaw can last up to four days. Give it a good stir before you gobble it down, but don't freeze it. Mayo doesn't survive cold temperatures well and will likely separate. Plus, the resulting mushy texture of the vegetables won't be nearly as appetizing as your hands-down best coleslaw was to begin with.