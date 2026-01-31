The Waffle House Menu Item That Impressed Anthony Bourdain

In his 2015 "Parts Unknown" episode set in Charleston, South Carolina, Anthony Bourdain was introduced to the Southern institution that is Waffle House. After a round of drinks and a few more rounds of drinks (and a couple more drinks), his guide, James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Brock, introduced him to the famous all-day and all-night restaurant. Brock led Bourdain through a tasting experience of Waffle House's delicacies, starting with a dish Bourdain almost avoided out of unfamiliarity: the pecan waffle.

"You know what I know? I don't want the waffles at the Waffle House," Bourdain announced while looking at the menu. Brock quickly corrected him, and the episode launched into a waffle-making montage with Vivaldi's Winter violin concerto from The Four Seasons, dramatically playing like an episode of "Chef's Table." The plate arrives, and Brock gives his instructions for dressing the dish. He covers his with the whole packet of butter, then gets it "swimming in syrup." After his first bite, Bourdain, surprised, says, "Oh, that's good." In what's presumably a half-joke, Bourdain, ever the champion of everyday food, declares, "This is better than the French Laundry, man." Shortly after the experience, he went on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." He told Colbert that he "discovered the glories of the Waffle House." It was the first introduction that turned the chain into a Southern spot Bourdain swore by.