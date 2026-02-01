My Morning Wouldn't Be Complete Without These Aldi Breakfast Sausages

It's no secret that I love Aldi. Whether you know me in real life or have seen my writing, you've heard my positive opinions and product recommendations for the private label retailer. Of course, I don't purchase everything at the store, and frequently use my other grocers for certain items. But the one thing you can always count on me buying is Aldi's frozen breakfast options. These microwavable breakfasts make the first meal of the day so much easier for me, saving valuable time amongst the hustle and bustle of getting everyone to where they need to be for the day. Even better, I save quite a bit of money by doing my breakfast shopping at Aldi. But there's one product that stands out amongst the rest — the Breakfast Best Fully Cooked Original Sausage Patties.

These original sausage patties come in a large package of 18 for $8.79 at the Aldi in Vineland, New Jersey, which works out to around 48 cents per sausage. Personally, I think this is a great deal, especially considering how convenient and delicious they are. Although you can heat these up in the microwave, I like to use a skillet, where it takes about five minutes. Texturally, these are perfect, and the taste is a deep savoriness of pork carefully balanced with the milder profile of turkey, featuring salty tones and charred notes. This combination also results in less grease, which I love.