My Morning Wouldn't Be Complete Without These Aldi Breakfast Sausages
It's no secret that I love Aldi. Whether you know me in real life or have seen my writing, you've heard my positive opinions and product recommendations for the private label retailer. Of course, I don't purchase everything at the store, and frequently use my other grocers for certain items. But the one thing you can always count on me buying is Aldi's frozen breakfast options. These microwavable breakfasts make the first meal of the day so much easier for me, saving valuable time amongst the hustle and bustle of getting everyone to where they need to be for the day. Even better, I save quite a bit of money by doing my breakfast shopping at Aldi. But there's one product that stands out amongst the rest — the Breakfast Best Fully Cooked Original Sausage Patties.
These original sausage patties come in a large package of 18 for $8.79 at the Aldi in Vineland, New Jersey, which works out to around 48 cents per sausage. Personally, I think this is a great deal, especially considering how convenient and delicious they are. Although you can heat these up in the microwave, I like to use a skillet, where it takes about five minutes. Texturally, these are perfect, and the taste is a deep savoriness of pork carefully balanced with the milder profile of turkey, featuring salty tones and charred notes. This combination also results in less grease, which I love.
What to pair your Aldi breakfast sausages with
These Aldi breakfast sausages are incredibly versatile, which is one of their aspects I most appreciate. I've used them in a wide array of meals, sometimes going so far as to use them in lunches rather than breakfast. But my favorite way to use these is to pair them with either homemade classic pancakes or waffles. There's something about the way the savoriness of these sausages pairs with the sweet starchiness of pancakes that just makes my mouth water.
If you're not a fan of pancakes, you can also pair these sausages with eggs. Thanks to their circular shape and size, the sausages work well on breakfast sandwiches using toast, biscuits, or croissants. You can even use them in breakfast wraps, if preferred, but you'll need to cut them in half (or in strips) first.
When it's just me for lunch, and I don't want to do a lot of cooking, I'll sometimes heat one or two of these sausages and eat them plain, paired with a side of my favorite Emporium Selection cheese of the week and some dill pickles. The combination is satisfying, balanced, and not too heavy.
Many other Breakfast Best products are worth trying
Although my morning wouldn't be complete without the Breakfast Best Fully Cooked Original Sausage Patties, I also regularly rotate stock of a few other products from this private label. When you go to the store to pick up some sausages to try (which I highly suggest you do), it wouldn't hurt to grab a few other Breakfast Best products, too.
A favorite in my household is the Pancakes and Sausage on a stick — they're basically the breakfast version of corn dogs, which are also a favorite in my house. My son especially loves these, although I'll partake once in a while. They're excellent dipped in maple syrup, and I usually end up having two for a filling serving.
If you don't want to make homemade pancakes in the morning, the Breakfast Best Buttermilk Pancakes are a good option to have on hand. They're fully cooked, heat up quickly in the microwave, and, while they're not quite as good as homemade, they do come close. Other Breakfast Best products worth trying include the Homestyle Waffles, Heat-N-Serve Original Sausage Links, and the Buttermilk and Vanilla Protein Waffles.