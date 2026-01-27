I Tried And Ranked 8 Pastas From Costco

Far be it from me to stop anyone from treating themselves to mac and cheese, but this was my least favorite pasta of the lineup. That's not to say I didn't enjoy it — I mean, what's not to like? It's pretty hard to screw up something as simple and classic as this dish. Kirkland Signature's mac and cheese, which you can find refrigerated in the deli department, is certainly not a screw up. It's a perfectly fine version of this family favorite, with tender cavatappi pasta, a creamy sauce, and plenty of melted cheddar for ooey-gooey, cheese-pull goodness. I can imagine that if you've got a horde of hungry little mouths to feed, Kirkland's mac is a godsend, especially at $3.99 a pound. It's way easier to make than the now-defunct boxed version, too (though it does take more time) — pop it in the oven for just under an hour, and you've got cheesy pasta for a crowd.

It seems clear to me that this mac and cheese is made with kids' palates in mind, which is why it's at the tail-end of my ranking. It's light on the seasoning, which is fine because you can always add more, but if I'm going to futz with mac and cheese to get it to my liking, I'd much rather make it myself. The noodles also come out pretty squishy after the long bake time. A perfectly serviceable mac — just not my style.