Why Kirkland Mac And Cheese Quietly Disappeared From Costco

Boxed mac and cheese follows a different set of standards than the homemade version. It's supposed to taste a little, well, fake — but that's the best part about it. It's the meal you miss from your childhood, nostalgia in a bowl, and its popularity is evident when you walk into the grocery store. There are dozens of brands selling boxed mac and cheese these days. Kirkland Signature was among them, and though it's tough to mess up boxed mac and cheese, the Costco brand has proven it's not impossible.

Kirkland Mac and Cheese been discontinued for a while, at least three years according to online threads, and there wasn't an announcement. It just faded away after customers kept returning it with complaints of it being tasteless with a terrible texture. After discontinuing the boxed product, Costco released a pre-made version of the classic comfort food that now sits near the deli. Customers have gripes with the pre-made version, but the boxed mac and cheese was so bad that after cooking one box in the Costco multi-pack, people were donating the rest of the boxes.