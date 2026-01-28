America's Largest Dim Sum Parlor Can Be Found On The West Coast
Large dim sum parlors with seating for hundreds of guests were once a common sight in Chinatowns across large U.S. cities. They provided a place for Chinese immigrant communities to enjoy familiar foods and company, and even host large banquets like weddings. But as owners retire and the price of maintaining such enormous restaurants in major cities becomes untenable, dim sum parlors are moving to the suburbs — and in October 2025, a mammoth location opened in the San Francisco Bay Area.
H.L. Peninsula is a regional chain of sizable dim sum parlors, and its latest location in Castro Valley, California boasts enough seating for 800 diners, making it the largest one in the U.S. This number includes the large, open main dining area, as well as 10 private dining rooms.
The 28,000-square-foot restaurant opened inside a former Rite Aid, and evidence suggests it's already quite popular. A company employee told SF Gate that the wait list can surpass 100 names with 45-minute waits, and some event bookings extend as far into the future as 2028. You might have to wait a while if you go in for a table, but if you do, a plethora of food options await you.
What to get at Castro Valley's enormous HL Peninsula
In case you didn't notice, frozen dumplings experienced a renaissance during the pandemic as an easy and delicious food to prepare ahead, freeze, thaw, and reheat without sacrificing quality. Although it's not clear if H.L. Peninsula's dumplings are ever frozen, it is clear that they're made in house like all of its other food, bringing a dose of freshness to this staple item.
H.L. Peninsula also offers xiao long bao, better known to some as soup dumplings. A careful mix of pork-based gelatin and fillings is typically how chefs put soup inside soup dumplings, but recipes — and tastes — can vary. The SF Gate reporter found that the restaurant's xiao long bao didn't have enough gelatin to achieve their desired texture, but the dish is still a popular choice anywhere it's served.
Arguably one of the best dishes at H.L. Peninsula is har gow (which we think is one of the best dim sum dishes worth ordering). But where other recipes call for chopped or minced shrimp, this restaurant puts four entire shrimp into each thinly wrapped dumpling for a filling bite with sublime texture. This new location has some mixed reviews regarding service, but many say that's not atypical for good Chinese restaurants. For anyone who just wants some solid Cantonese food, it sounds like the Castro Valley H.L. Peninsula is worth a visit.