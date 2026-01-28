America's Largest Dim Sum Parlor Can Be Found On The West Coast

Large dim sum parlors with seating for hundreds of guests were once a common sight in Chinatowns across large U.S. cities. They provided a place for Chinese immigrant communities to enjoy familiar foods and company, and even host large banquets like weddings. But as owners retire and the price of maintaining such enormous restaurants in major cities becomes untenable, dim sum parlors are moving to the suburbs — and in October 2025, a mammoth location opened in the San Francisco Bay Area.

H.L. Peninsula is a regional chain of sizable dim sum parlors, and its latest location in Castro Valley, California boasts enough seating for 800 diners, making it the largest one in the U.S. This number includes the large, open main dining area, as well as 10 private dining rooms.

The 28,000-square-foot restaurant opened inside a former Rite Aid, and evidence suggests it's already quite popular. A company employee told SF Gate that the wait list can surpass 100 names with 45-minute waits, and some event bookings extend as far into the future as 2028. You might have to wait a while if you go in for a table, but if you do, a plethora of food options await you.